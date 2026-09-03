Trial Date Pushed Back Three Months for Fraser Michael Bohm

Fraser Michael Bohm (right) leaves the Van Nuys Courthouse alongside defense attorneys Alan Jackson (middle) and Jacqueline Sparagna (left) after the Sept. 2 pre-trial hearing. Bohm’s trial was set to begin Sept. 8 but was pushed back to Dec. 1. Photo by Amanda Monahan

Editor’s Note: This reporting is part of the Graphic’s ongoing coverage of the Oct. 2023 PCH crash that killed four Pepperdine seniors: Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston and Peyton Stewart. For more information on the crash and the events that followed and a better understanding of ‘Our Girls,’ please see the following:

From 2023: Couch Time and Sunshine: Reminiscing on Moments of Friendship and Sisterhood

From 2024: A Year Later: How Best Friends Honor and Remember their Sisters

From 2025: Two Years Later: Malibu Honors ‘Our Four Girls’

Superior Court Judge Thomas Rubinson delayed Fraser Michael Bohm’s Sept. 8 trial start date to Dec. 1 at Wednesday morning’s pre-trial hearing at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

Bohm is charged with four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in connection with the Oct. 17, 2023 crash that killed four Pepperdine seniors: Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston and Peyton Stewart.

Wednesday’s decision came after defense attorney Alan Jackson requested an off-the-record sidebar conversation with the judge and prosecution to discuss scheduling complications with his other cases. Rubinson emphasized that this case is now three years old, asking why Jackson could not push his other cases back.

Prior to the discussion regarding the date change, Rubinson opened with a new theory the prosecution revealed concerning a 10-to-12 pound can of nitrous oxide that was found in Bohm’s car at the scene of the crash. The defense stated they would need more time to prepare arguments in regard to the canister.

Rubinson referenced several cases in the hearing, including People v. Graff, People v. Calhoun, People v. Orozco, People v. Tyus and People v. Seaton. Jackson said he was worried about implications of the new evidence turning this into a DUI case, but the prosecution confirmed this was not the theory they were proceeding with, but rather distracted driving in relation to the canister.

Before closing the pre-trial hearing, Rubinson emphasized that this case has been pending before him for 392 days which is only the time that Rubinson has been the judge assigned to this case, it was previously handled by Judge Diego H. Edber since 2024.

The next pre-trial hearing will occur Sept. 9 at the Van Nuys Courthouse, with two others to follow Sept. 16 and Nov. 4.

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Contact Amanda Monahan via email: amanda.monahan@pepperdine.edu or via Instagram: @amandamonahanjournalism

Contact Haylie Ross via email: haylie.ross@pepperdine.edu or via Instagram: @haylierossjournalism