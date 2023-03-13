Tim Spivey to Serve as New Associate Vice President of Spiritual Life





Associate VP of Spiritual Life Tim Spivey (far right) stands with his wife Emily (far left) and his three daughters, Olivia, Norah and Anna (left to right). Spivey will start as the associate VP of Spiritual Life in April. Photo courtesy of Tim Spivey

Pepperdine named Tim Spivey as the new associate VP of Spiritual Life on March 5, after a comprehensive national search, wrote Tim Perrin, senior vice president for Strategic Implementation, in a March 5 email to the Pepperdine community.

Spivey will help lead the Hub for Spiritual Life, Perrin wrote, and will foster collaborative efforts and connections among all spiritual life leaders at the University.

“I would like to begin with culture creation and then move to ministry strategy that [is] implemented by a unified team committed to execution of ministry with the excellence of, ‘professionals,’ but the joy of amateurs,” Spivey wrote in a March 8 email to the Graphic.

The search for the associate VP of Spiritual Life has lasted since at least September after ongoing changes to leadership in the Hub, according to previous Graphic reporting.

The University had an evaluation committee to review and interview candidates for the position, Perrin wrote, and to inform President Jim Gash’s decision. Although he has already started to “dip his toes in the water,” Spivey wrote he will officially begin his position April 1.

Spivey holds a bachelor’s degree in Religion (’97), master’s degree in Ministry (’00) and Master of Divinity (’00) from Pepperdine. In addition, he holds a doctor of Ministry degree from Abilene Christian University, Perrin wrote.

Spivey started his ministry career at the University Church of Christ as a campus worship minister, Perrin wrote, and then served in senior minister roles at the North County Church of Christ in Escondido, Calif., and the Highland Oaks Church of Christ in Dallas.

In 2010, he founded New Vintage Church in Escondido, Calif., where he serves as the senior pastor.

Spivey wrote he loves the location and beauty of Pepperdine, but more importantly, he loves the connections and relationships he has formed and the way the University has allowed him to grow in his faith.

“The Christian mission of Pepperdine is what I love most,” Spivey wrote. “To be able to return to a place so formative to my own spiritual life in this capacity is extremely rewarding and exciting for me.”

Through the Hub’s ministry, Spivey wrote he hopes to create an atmosphere of shared spiritual values, all centered in truth.

“I hope they experience the transforming power of the biblical Christ in ways culminating in vibrant, life-long discipleship,” Spivey wrote. “All ministry through the Hub for Spiritual Life will be aimed at that target: Vibrant, life-long, discipleship.”

