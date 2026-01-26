Tide Pools Showcases Student-Led Clubs for Every Interest

Juniors Belle Mason (left) and Caroline Rainey (right) smile at their table Jan. 21 on Mullin Town Square. Mason said Dance in Flight includes many styles such as ballet interpretation, jazz funk, hip-hop and contemporary. Photos by Melissa Houston

Tide Pools, Inter-Club Council’s once-a-semester club fair, hosted its spring semester event Jan. 21 from noon to 2 p.m. The fair serves as a starting point for students seeking community, as clubs continue to shape student life and offer spaces for involvement throughout the semester.

The event took place on Mullin Town Square, where students explored new clubs, connected with members and found opportunities to get involved on campus. Some of the clubs tabling included Dance in Flight (DIF), Africana Society, Pepp Neuro, Greek Intervarsity (Greek IV) and Food Recovery Network (FRN).

“It’s very important to find your community, especially with people who are different, but also some who are like you,” first-year Phoebe Ramirez said.

Ramirez said she is already a member of the Latino Student Alliance and the First Gen Club, because both clubs resonate with her identity, so she connected well with the other members.

First-year Scarlett Cantada said she visited multiple booths, hoping to get involved in clubs she can network with for her future business career.

“[Clubs] get everybody connected and create community with people that have their different niches,” Cantada said.

Arts & Recreation: Dance in Flight

Juniors Caroline Rainey and Belle Mason, both DIF choreographers and dancers themselves, represented Dance in Flight, Pepperdine’s dance company.

Rainey said DIF was founded 33 years ago, but the company continues to shine with its immense talent and diverse choreographers who combine creativity and culture.

“We have a uniting theme every year for our pieces and shows which is really fun, but the different expressions of those pieces are so unique to each individual who is choreographing,” Rainey said.

DIF hosts weekly community classes open to everybody across a range of dance styles, from hip-hop to contemporary, Mason said.

“It’s more than just dance — it’s about the friendships you’re making and the relationships you’re creating,” Rainey said. “Dance is kind of vulnerable, so we just foster that community [throughout the year], so that when we get to tech week, it’s just a way to deepen our bonds rather than form them.”

DIF is hosting its annual showcase March 19-21 in Smothers Theatre.

Social & Identity: Africana Society

Seniors Federera Akinfe and Joan Kodhek are the co-president and vice president of the Africana Society, respectively.

Africana focuses on giving students the space to find community and celebrate their identity, Akinfe said.

“We want to be able to educate students and teach them more about African culture and community,” Akinfe said.

When students approach their table, Kodhek usually asks them to name three African countries. Most people are stumped, she said, which shows the need to start at square one when it comes to raising awareness and educating a predominantly white school.

“We are very open and welcoming — just trying to get the information out here about different cultures,” Kodhek said.

Members of the Public Relations Student Society of America pose for a photo at their table on Mullin Town Square on Jan. 21. Last semester, PRSSA hosted an Elevator Pitch Workshop featuring guest speaker Jessica Campbell, according to an Oct. 27 Pepperdine PRSSA Instagram post.

Academic & Professional: Pepp Neuro

Co-presidents Irelynd Lorenzen and Romina Sahebalfosul said they founded Pepp Neuro last fall.

Anna Garrabrants, Events Coordinator for Pepp Neuro, said the club’s main goal is to raise awareness about the need for a neuroscience program at Pepperdine.

Lorenzen said she worked with Katie Robertson, Assistant Professor of Sports Medicine and Professor of Psychology Michael Folkerts.

“We wanted to start a [neurology] major and minor here, and we thought this is one of the best first steps we could take,” Lorenzen said.

Greek Life & Student Ministry: Greek Intervarsity

Senior Claudia Plocher, student intern for Greek IV, said the club intersects being a Christian and participating in Greek life.

“They don’t have to be separate, but you can actually marry those together and have a community that really wants your faith to grow,” Plocher said.

Greek IV hosts two events every other week called “Greek Gatherings,” where the entire Greek community comes together in fellowship through Bible studies, vision board nights and testimonials, Plocher said.

“Whether you’re in a season of life where you’re struggling with the Lord or in the season of figuring out if Christianity is ‘for you’ and seeing if it’s something you want to pursue, we’re here just to be with you on your journey,” Plocher said.

The Greek Conference is an upcoming annual retreat for Greek students at Pepperdine and other schools, some of which include San Diego State University, and California State University, Northridge, Plocher said. The time is filled with seminars centered on potential issues Greek students have struggled with as Christians, as well as worship and fellowship.

Two students talk about the Pepperdine College Democrats club on Mullin Town Square on Jan. 21. The club kicked off their semester with a general meeting Jan. 21.

Community Service & Volunteering: Food Recovery Network

Junior Elizabeth Crawford, vice president of outreach, and senior Amanda Wong, vice president of communications, tabled for FRN.

“Our service is focused on sustainability, the prevention of food waste and also supporting the unhoused community in Malibu,” Crawford said.

Crawford said FRN is an opportunity to give back to the community and connect with people outside of school, which aligns with Pepperdine’s mission of service and Christian values.

“Two times a week, we collect food from Starbucks and the [Waves] Cafe,” Wong said. “The [surplus] food is put into meals and are distributed to people that are in need of food.”

Students can join clubs using each club’s GroupMe code or through Peppervine, an online platform for finding upcoming events and joining organizations.

