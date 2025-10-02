Thrown In the Deep End: How Jon Carcarey Rose to the Surface

Junior utility player Jon Carcarey playing on the U.S. Junior National Team in June. Carcarey helped to defeat Serbia 19-18 in the quarterfinals of the U20 World Championship. Photos courtesy of Team USA

Jon Carcarey’s journey to playing Division I water polo and securing a place on the Junior National Team is far from normal, especially for someone who once feared the water.

Carcarey is a junior here at Pepperdine University and one of the Men’s Water Polo team captains. Carcarey’s water polo journey began at age 13, when he said his parents encouraged him to pick up a sport. Though it wasn’t his first choice, Carcarey reluctantly joined a water polo camp, despite a deep fear of the pool itself.

“I was actually terrified of the water,” Carcarey said. “I’d never gotten in the pool before or in a jacuzzi or the ocean because I was terrified. I didn’t know how to swim or anything. And they pushed me in, and I don’t know how, but somehow I fell in love with water polo.”

From Passion to Leadership

Once Carcarey had fallen in love with the sport, he had his goals set. The junior began to rise through the ranks over time, being driven by the physical and mental demands of the sport, he said.

“The challenge that it brings is the physicality,” Carcarey said. “It’s very special to be an athlete, especially a DI athlete, and just to pursue that. Physicality is something that you don’t really get out of anything else in life.”

The sport’s physical demands and the chance to become a Division I athlete motivated Carcarey to aim for the Olympics, confident in his ability to compete at the highest level. Playing college water polo was a step in the right direction and being at Pepperdine has helped him along in that journey, Carcarey said.

“Playing at Pepperdine is definitely a dream, like a dream come true,” Carcarey said.

Teammate Jackson Benners, who has played alongside Carcarey since high school, used two words to describe him: grit and passion.

“He always puts his head down, plays through injuries and doesn’t complain,” Benners said. “He’s one of the best defenders in college water polo, and everyone knows he has your back.”

The title “team captain” was not something Carcarey had aimed for, although it was a role he had received.

“It was never something I desired,” Carcarey said. “But now that it’s here, I’m learning — sometimes the hard way — how to lead.”

Head Coach Merrill Moses said he had seen the potential in Carcarey since his time in high school. The way Carcarey has grown is the reason that Moses selected him to be a team captain this year.

“I’ve watched him grow — obviously physically but also mentally, where he’s just grown up and takes appreciation and understanding of what his role is because he’s the type of athlete that leads by example,” Moses said.

Junior utility player Jon Carcarey (middle) with Pepperdine alumni Alex Rodriguez (98) (left) and Jack Kocur (98) (right). This photo was taken after Carcarey had helped the Junior National Team take silver in the U20 World Championships in June in Croatia.

National Team Experience

Carcarey was part of the U.S. Junior National Team this summer at the U20 World Championship, according to Pepperdine Athletics. Representing the U.S., Carcarey helped the team take a silver medal at the U20 World Championships. This was the first time the U.S. had reached the final, Carcarey said.

“We made history,” Carcarey said. “We’ll be in the record books forever. That’s something I’ll never forget.”

Carcarey said having the opportunity to take the silver medal and being able to represent his country at the highest level is something he will always remember. This experience helped shape how he now approaches his game at Pepperdine.

With his return from playing at this level, Carcarey said he approaches his sport with a sharper eye, taking the lessons he’s gained and using them to elevate his game at Pepperdine.

“Ever since coming back, I feel like a different player and a different person in the water,” Carcarey said. “It helps me a lot with leading because I was able to be around such high-level athletes and great players that it really helps me learn how to lead with other types of players and kind of step up into that position when I’m needed.”

Junior utility player Jon Carcarey and the Junior National U20 Team in Croatia. This picture was taken after the team had taken a silver medal at the U20 World Championship in June.

Even with experience on the national team, Carcarey said he keeps his pre-game preparation the same no matter what team he’s playing on. When game day comes around, Carcarey’s routine is simple: pop music — often Katy Perry — and intense visualization.

“I’m thinking through the game — goals, steals, assists — and getting my body ready,” Carcarey said. “Once I’m in the water, I’m locked in.”

As Men’s Water Polo goes through the season, Carcarey said the goal is for them to peak in November and December. In the past seasons, the team had peaked too early.

“This year’s goal is to peak at the end of the year when it matters and when the playoffs are coming around,” Carcarey said.

His individual goal is to become an All-American and make the WCC All-Conference team, but his goals reach further than college, Carcarey said.

“For the future, the 2028 Olympics, that’s really what I’m pushing for,” Carcarey said. “And no matter what, I want to play professional water polo after college.”

Moses said Carcarey’s time with the national team gave him the opportunity to bring valuable experience back to Pepperdine, and his growth has been evident. He believes that Carcarey is just beginning his journey.

“We’ve already seen him grow as a player and as a person because of that experience, and he’s brought that back to Pepperdine,” Moses said. “He definitely is gonna be in the discussions for Team USA. You have to go through the process and put in your time, which he’s doing, but I see him competing to be an Olympian after college, and I know that’s one of his main goals.”

Moses said he wants to encourage people in the area to attend the team’s games this season, noting that Carcarey and the team are worth watching. He invited anyone in the area to come see the team play in person, emphasizing that their performance speaks for itself.

“Jon is special, and this team is special.” Moses said “If you’re anywhere near Malibu this season, come watch. You’ll see it for yourself.”

