Threads of Identity: The Beauty Behind the Aesthetic

Fur Coats hang at the Malibu Country Mart for sale. Clothes represent more than style — they reflect identity and the stories people choose to tell about themselves. Photo by Soliel Lara Aponte.

When walking down the street, the outfit a person choose that morning leaves a carefully curated impression on those who pass by. Yet beyond the image they intend to present is a deeper story: someone wears their grandmother’s glasses, a roommate’s shirt or a cherished gift from a loved one.

Through the lens of social media, Pinterest boards and curated photo dumps, humans have a natural obsession with the image they want to express out into the world. Yet, there is a beautiful complexity in the person behind the aesthetic.

Sophomore Annabelle Gentling said the human experience is art itself, and a lot of that personality shines through the style and curation each individual proposes out into the world.

“Every part of ourselves that we portray out into the world is a form of art in itself,” Gentling said.

The Inspiration

Whether it’s a parasocial admiration of an online influencer or a deep connection with a beloved family member, one’s personal sense of self is influenced by the impression others leave on our lives.

Sophomore Ella VanEvery said those closest to her have shaped her personal style.

“My friends and family have shaped who I am, so they definitely have an effect on how I want to present myself out into the world,” VanEvery said.

Gentling said the female influences in her family have placed the building blocks in what she calls “her look.”

“I wear lipstick every day because my mom did when I was growing up,” Gentling said. “I wear the glasses that my grandma wore, and I wear ballet flats a lot because I was a dancer.”

Within the power of familial femininity, sophomore Nairi Keshishian said she also relates to the admiration she has for her mother and its later manifestation through her personal style and aesthetic.

“I’ve gotten a lot of style inspiration from my mom,” Keshishian said. “She always dressed me when I was younger, and I still ask for her fashion advice to this day.”

Creative inspiration is often a multi-street highway. Gentling said humanity thrives off of creating from the artwork of others.

Sophomore Annabelle Gentling poses in her mothers shirt in London on March 23. Gentling said she loves to refurbish clothes her mother used to wear. Photo by Haylie Ross.

Creators online have the ability to inspire young people all over the world with the press of a button. Gentling said that ability has inspired her to share her creativity through the world in a way she sees fit — through her social media platforms.

“I am constantly being inspired by beautiful women on my favorite apps,” Gentling said. “So, I wanted to share my form of art in hopes to inspire others.”

Behind the Aesthetic

At the end of the day, style and personal curation aren’t a surface level endeavor, but rather, who we are and how we carry our stories alongside us through the aesthetic we uphold, Gentling said.

For Keshishian, she said her Armenian culture plays a major role in how she portrays and carries herself.

“When I go back to Armenia every summer, I try to find cool and unique pieces that reflect that side of my culture,” Keshishian said.

Everyday details within a person’s unique makeup are reminders that identity is layered. Gentling said the way someone dresses is not always about how others perceive them, but how they feel about themselves.

“The way people perceive you isn’t always as important as your own personal confidence and the experience you bring to the table,” Gentling said. “As long as you love yourself, that’s all that really matters.”

For VanEvery, she said style evolves alongside personal growth.

“The phases of my life have definitely influenced how I dress and how I present myself,” VanEvery said. “As I change, my style changes as well.”

Both Keshishian and Gentling said they carry their childhood passion for dance into who they are today.

Dance serves as a beautiful intertwine of Keshishian’s cultural background and maternal influence.

“Growing up in dance, we used to wear a lot of traditional Armenian clothing, and I think that has stuck with my style now,” Keshishian said. “My mom was always the one who encouraged me through it, so it still holds a special place in my heart.”

Re-writing the Narrative

Gentling said she acknowledges the misrepresentation of posting online, yet finds herself wanting to change the narrative. It isn’t always the toxic craving for the approval of others; rather, it’s an expression of beauty.

“It’s never about trying to show off,” Gentling said. “It’s simply just people wanting to share what they find beautiful in the world.”

VanEvery said she enjoys sharing moments she finds sweet in her mind, usually relating to her family members that she holds dear.

With Keshishian’s love for photography, she said she rarely posts for the approval of others but to keep a personal scrapbook of places and people that affect her personally.

“I love posting and taking photos of places or people that mean the most to me, even if it’s not necessarily picturesque or aesthetic,” Keshishian said.

VanEvery said she acknowledges the potential harm social media can cause, such as through the comparisons of another’s “highlight reel,” but she believes that with a healthy mindset, it can serve as a platform for art.

“I know there are some risks that can come with an obsession with social media,” VanEvery said. “But to me, I just really like seeing what other people find cool or beautiful.”

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Contact Haylie Ross by email: haylie.ross@pepperdine.edu