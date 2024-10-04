There is Always a Need: City of Malibu Hosts American Red Cross Blood Drive

The City of Malibu held a blood drive Sept. 19 following an emergency blood shortage in July.

The goal for this blood drive was 26 donors, Leti Romero, American Red Cross driver technician said. After the six-hour window, the drive brought in 29 donors, which is enough to save up to 87 lives, Nina Minton, American Red Cross Biomedical Services account manager said.

An emergency blood shortage was declared in July after high heat plummeted donations by 25%, according to a statement from the American Red Cross. The need for blood is constant and blood banks can never be too safe, Romero said.

“At one point we had almost no O- blood which is the universal blood type that can be given to any blood type,” Romero said.

After a statement was put out requesting donations, blood banks were able to get out of an emergency shortage zone, Romero said.

In a whole blood donation, the donor is giving approximately one whole pint of blood, according to the American Red Cross. In any blood-requiring procedure, from a knee replacement to a heart operation, it could require one to twenty pints of blood, Romero said.

A donor can give blood every 57 days, or approximately two months, according to UCLA Health.

“We are always always low because we are always giving the blood out,” Romero said.

Donors have several options when they make an appointment at a blood bank, Romero said. Donors can give one pint of whole blood, plasma, or platelets or donors can see if they are eligible for a power red donation, Romero said.

“Power Red is similar to a whole blood donation, except a special machine is used to allow you to safely donate two units of red blood cells during one donation while returning your plasma and platelets to you,” the American Red Cross explained in a ​​statement.

After a donation, the American Red Cross instructs donors to eat food rich in iron and protein, drink plenty of water and not engage in heavy exercise or lifting for 24 hours.

“Be good to yourself, take it easy, rest, watch TV, don’t do dishes,” Romero said.

To donate blood, donors can find a local mobile blood drive in their community, or make their way to a county blood bank.

“We have mobile drives every single day, every week, every month, every year. If it’s not a mobile one like this one, it’ll be at a blood donor center,” Romero said.

The American Red Cross hosts up to three drives at Pepperdine each year. The next blood drive at Pepperdine will take place Oct. 3. at the Caruso School of Law. This drive will be stationed in the lower level of the library, according to the American Red Cross website.

A three-day Pepperdine blood drive is also set to take place from November 12-14 from 11 A.M. until 5 P.M. in the Fireside Room, Minton said.

For those looking to make a donation, the American Red Cross provides a tool to find the local blood drive closest to you.

________________________

Contact the Pepperdine Graphic via Twitter (@PeppGraphic)

Contact Jenna Parsio via Twitter (@jennaparsio) or email: jenna.parsio@pepperdine.edu