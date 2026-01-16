The Graph (Special): S2, Ep2: Waves Wellness

“Democracy and justice is based in, ‘how do we speak?’ What are we trying to do with our words?” said Adrielle Lanae, a Pepperdine junior and International Relations major.

Lanae’s interest and pursuit of justice is inspired by her very international background that makes it difficult for her to answer the question of where she is from. Her love and value for words come from her parents. For the past few summers, Lanae has travelled to the midwest to serve as a camp counselor for Kids Across America, a Christian sports camp. There she gained an irreplaceable experience of bonding with her co-counselors and guiding many different groups of campers through Christ.

00:20 Introductions

1:53 Justice

6:20 The Debate Team That Inspired Lanae

9:34 Getting Involved With Camps

12:36 Kids Across America

16:55 Kids Across America’s Mission With Christ

21:34 Leaning Into The Heart and Seeking Discomfort

23:13 The Kids of Kids Across America

26:24 How Kids Across America Collaborates With Churches

30:38 What Kept Lanae Going

33:10 Pivoting Children Back to Christ

44:53 “That’s My Wellness, That’s My Health”

46:21 The Environment

52:50 What Lanae Said She Learned About Herself

