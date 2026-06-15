The Graph (Special): S2, Ep 2: Waves Wellness

“I knew I didn’t feel quite right, but everyone I talked to said nothing’s wrong,” said Becca Johnson, as she reflected on the long and exhausting journey through chronic symptoms that followed her throughout college. After appointments with over 30 specialists and years of uncertainty, she finally received an autoimmune disease diagnosis from the Mayo Clinic. Through the process, Johnson not only learned how to advocate for herself within the medical system, but also experienced a deepening of her faith, discovering resilience, empathy for others in pain and a profound reliance on God that continues to shape her character today.

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00:21 Introductions

1:15 Becca’s Work Background

5:04 Ministerial Similarities Between Two Different Workplaces

8:44 Finding Out About Her Condition

13:05 Communication with Doctors

15:28 The Mayo Clinic

16:12 West Nile Virus

17:35 Private Practice vs Clinics

23:22 Support System of Family

25:36 Culture of Asking for Help

28:16 Being Tested at Mayo Clinic

36:48 Becca’s Attitude Towards Living With Her Autoimmune

41:15 Making Compromises and Learning How To Cope

49:24 What Becca Wished More People Knew About Autoimmune Conditions

53:23 Faith & Fate

60:00 God Will always rescue his people

60:02 Future 60:02

60:03:30 US health plan for autoimmune disease research

60:05:10 Closing

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This episode of “The Graph” is hosted and produced by Ellya Asatryan.“The Graph” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production