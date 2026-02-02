The End of a Chapter: Seniors Reflect on Pepperdine Experiences

From left to right: seniors Emilee Staley, Abby Meng, Sarah Breck and Ali Pereza smile during Rock the Brock at the Brock House on Aug. 27. Pereza said she wants to put in as much effort as she can to spend time with friends before graduation. Photo courtesy of Ali Pereza

The second semester of senior year stirs up deep emotions, with many students making bucket lists of things they hope to accomplish and reminiscing on their four years at Pepperdine.

The activities on these bucket lists can be as simple as going to the beach more or spending time with friends. Pepperdine seniors said they want to visit more Los Angeles (LA) landmarks, spend more time in nature and nurture the friendships they’ve built during their four years.

Senior Brantley Holladay said the approach of graduation brings up a lot of feelings.

“I am very sentimental about leaving and I am sad to leave behind such an amazing community that life out here has brought me,” Holladay said. “I am scared of the big changes that post grad life will bring, and simultaneously I am ready to be done with classes.”

Senior Ali Pereza said thinking about graduation gives her a bittersweet feeling.

“On one hand, I’m so sad to be leaving a place I’ve called home for the last four years, as it’s made such a big impact on my life,” Pereza said. “On the other hand, I’m looking forward to the future and the next chapter of life.”

Holladay said two goals of hers are to start a weekly Bible study group to foster community and to be more intentional with her time this last semester.

“I want to have more family style meals with my apartment and focus on good quality time with each of my roommates as we will be spread out across the world next year,” Holladay said.

Seniors Brantley Holladay and Maren Rasmussen take a selfie at a Jimmy Kimmel Live taping Jan. 21. Holladay said she wants to explore more of the surrounding LA area. Photo courtesy of Brantley Holladay

Senior Sarah Breck said winning an award at ReelStories is just one memory out of many she is going to carry with her.

“Another memory I love was when my close friends hired an acapella group to surprise me on my birthday with one of my favorite songs,” Breck said.

Taking trips with her friends is a memory Pereza said she will cherish.

“Whether that was while studying abroad in London, spring break or fall break weekend trips, they’re all ones that I cherish,” Pereza said.

Similarly, the trips Holladay said she took, whether that was abroad or the road trip she took her first year, are some of her treasured college memories.

“One of my favorite memories from college was going on a weekend trip my first year second semester with three girls,” Holladay said. “I was so nervous because I didn’t know the girls well at all but we ended up having so much fun that we hung out almost every day until the end of semester.”

The advice she would give to her first year self, would be to just say yes, Pereza said.

“I would say to take advantage of every opportunity presented to me and to never limit myself with meeting new people,” Pereza said.

Holladay said she is content with how she spent her four years at Pepperdine.

“I look back at my time at Pepperdine and I am so proud of how I spent my time,” Holladay said. “I have taken advantage of many opportunities at Pepperdine and therefore I have a sense of peace and readiness to leave in the next couple of months.”

