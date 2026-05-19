Talk of September Trial Date after Fraser Michael Bohm Appears at Another Pre-trial Hearing

Fraser Michael Bohm (right) leaves the Van Nuys Courthouse after the May 19 pre-trial hearing. Superior Court Judge Thomas Rubinson did not set a trial date at the hearing, but said he would like for a September start date. Photo by Amanda Monahan

Editor’s Note: This reporting is part of the Graphic’s ongoing coverage of the Oct. 2023 PCH crash that killed four Pepperdine seniors: Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston and Peyton Stewart. For more information on the crash and the events that followed and a better understanding of ‘Our Girls,’ please see the following:

From 2023: Couch Time and Sunshine: Reminiscing on Moments of Friendship and Sisterhood

From 2024: A Year Later: How Best Friends Honor and Remember their Sisters

From 2025: Two Years Later: Malibu Honors ‘Our Four Girls’



Superior Court Judge Thomas Rubinson did not set a trial date for Fraser Michael Bohm at the May 19 pre-trial hearing at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

Bohm is charged with four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in connection with the Oct. 17, 2023 crash that killed four Pepperdine seniors: Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston and Peyton Stewart. At the previous Feb. 10 and April 9 pre-trial hearings, Rubinson mentioned wanting to get a start date set.

Bohm was accompanied by his defense attorney, Alan Jackson, along with associates Jacqueline Sparagna and Evan Wolk.

Wolk opened the hearing by saying both sides are waiting on materials from one another, as well as expert reports.

The defense said they want to meet with the District Attorney’s office to discuss what the trial could look like. Rubinson encouraged both sides to do so soon.

Jackson mentioned the court’s involvement in this discussion, and Rubinson said he would be happy to engage in the discussion if both sides wanted him to.

Rubinson closed the hearing by reaffirming that the case is now a couple years old and that “it’s time.” He said he would like to start the trial in September, to which Jackson said he was thinking the same.

The next pre-trial hearing will take place July 1 at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

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Contact Amanda Monahan via email: amanda.monahan@pepperdine.edu or Instagram: @amandamonahanjournalism