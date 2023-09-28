Studying in a Celebrity Hotspot: Students Spot Celebrities Near and Far

Junior Emma Emanuelle took a picture with Dixie D’Amelio at a restaurant in Los Angeles in fall 2021. Emanuelle said she sees many celebrities while spending time with friends off campus. Photo courtesy of Emma Emanuelle

Pepperdine students share the unique experience of studying in a place where celebrities both reside and visit. With Pepperdine’s proximity to Los Angeles, many students said they anticipated seeing a celebrity during their time at Pepperdine.

Though Pepperdine is in proximity to Los Angeles, some students said they expect to see celebrities before coming to Pepperdine, and some do not. Junior Emma Emanuelle and first-year Tate Lauby said they expected to see celebrities before arriving in Malibu.

“I knew I would see celebrities but I was shocked at how many I had seen,” Emanuelle said.

Sightings at Work

Pepperdine students said they discovered celebrities at many different places and times during their college experiences.

Junior Angelee Valdez works at Starbucks Coffee in Malibu Colony Plaza, near Ralphs. Valdez often sees celebrities stroll into Starbucks while she is working and some celebrities become regular customers, she said.

Junior Angelee Valdez makes a drink while working during her shift in spring 2023 at a local Starbucks. Valdez said she saw multiple celebrities while working over the spring semester. Photo courtesy of Angelee Valdez

Valdez said the first celebrity to come in during her work shift was Paul Wesley from “Vampire Diaries.” She made him his order of an oat milk cappuccino and a pup cup for his dog, then let everyone on her Snapchat story know he came in, she said.

“I treated him like any other customer, but I just had to have a conversation with him,” Valdez said.

She said she additionally saw actress Leslie Mann,and actor Jamie Campbell Bower from “Stranger Things” during her work shifts at Starbucks during the spring semester of her sophomore year.

Valdez said she first saw Malibu local Simon Cowell riding his bike her first year.

Malibu Sightings

Emanuelle said she often spotted celebrities during her two years so far at Pepperdine. She also saw Wesley at the Malibu Whole Foods. Emanuelle said she was drawn to his dog, thinking Wesley was a stranger, then looked up and realized it was him.

“He was actually super nice,” Emanuelle said. “He started talking about his dog, how his dog is a rescue. He seemed to respect that I treated him as everyone else.”

Emanuelle ran into Paul Wesley at Whole Foods fall 2021. Emanuelle said she often runs into celebrities during the semester at Pepperdine. Photo courtesy of Emma Emanuelle

Emanuelle said she saw Kourtney Kardashian at Alfred Coffee in Malibu Country Mart. She was standing in front of Emanuelle in line. Emanuelle said she heard Kardashian order three matcha lattes.

“To see her without security in a normal environment frequented by Pepperdine students was very unexpected,” Emanuelle said.

Emanuelle said the majority of her celebrity sightings occurred during the fall of her first year.

Sightings Outside Malibu

Lauby said he spotted Heidi and Marc D’Amelio at TAO in West Hollywood at a table with a bunch of people.

“It felt odd because I was walking around at The Grove earlier that same day and walked into the D’Amelio Footwear pop-up store, so it felt like it was almost fate that I would run into them later,” Lauby said.

Lauby said he spotted the D’Amelio parents within his first month at Pepperdine. He enjoys spending time with friends off campus and expects to see more celebrities in semesters to come.

First-year Tate Lauby (right) went to dinner with friends at the TAO in West Hollywood. Here, Lauby said he and his friend Bardalis Sanchez (left) spotted Heidi and Marc D’Amelio. Photo courtesy of Tate Lauby

Emanuelle said she spotted Dixie D’Amelio and Noah Beck, during her first year, while dining at an open outdoorrestaurant in Los Angeles. She did not feel overly excited or nervous to see them, and did not say ‘Hi’ because she did not want to disturb them.

Emanuelle said she definitely feels more excited when spotting celebrities that she recognizes or sees frequently in movies and T.V. shows or who she regularly listens to on her playlists.

Different Experiences

Senior Olivia Noell Baker said she has not seen a single celebrity during her three years thus far at Pepperdine. She said she did not expect to find celebrities during her time at Pepperdine and that she and her friends are indifferent to the idea of seeing them.

“It [celebrity spotting] is not something I am going to seek out,” Baker said.

Working off campus can make it more feasible for students to spot a celebrity while studying in Malibu. Baker said she has only had on-campus jobs during her three years at Pepperdine, while Valdez said she had multiple celebrity interactions while working at a local Malibu Starbucks within her two years.

Some students see celebrities frequently, some see celebrities occasionally and some see them rarely, if at all.

“I’ve gotten used to it by now,” Emanuelle said. “The more time you spend here, the less you freakout when running into an occasional celebrity.”

______________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Samantha Wareing: samantha.wareing@pepperdine