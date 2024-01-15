Students Strive Toward a Successful Spring Semester

Entering 2024, many look forward to the exciting possibilities the new year brings. Whether students make specific resolutions for the semester or aim to improve their general outlook on the world, the new year tends to spark motivation for the latter half of the school year.

Several students shared their goals, big and small, for the spring semester. Junior Amiel Silbol said in 2024 he is looking forward to spending more time with friends and prioritizing his physical and mental health, all while finishing his Physics major as a part of his 3/2 degree.

“Knowing where I am at right now as a student and where I plan to be in the future keeps me motivated,” Silbol said.

Similarly, sophomore Tatyana Sevajian said she hopes to maintain good learning practices to keep high grades this year. In addition, Sevajian said she will work on her organizational skills in order to stay on top of her school schedule.

“This semester, I really want to master the art of time management,” Sevajian said.

The beginning of the new year also marks the start of many seniors’ final semester as undergraduate students. Some seniors are setting goals for this year with their upcoming graduation and future careers in mind. Senior Madi Ortega plans to graduate in the spring and said she is ready for what the future brings.

“As a senior, I look forward to the transitions 2024 has in store for me,” Ortega said. “I’m excited to see what lies ahead after graduation.”

While many may set distinct academic objectives for the end of the year, such as graduating or obtaining work, students also seek to maintain broader goals for their overall personal development. Some students shared the types of traits they hope to manifest daily in 2024.

“I hope to embody confidence, patience and looking at the bright side of things in every situation,” Sevajian said.

Silbol said he hopes to be more diligent and honest, and he wants to persevere through any difficulties he may encounter later this year.

Others said, this year, they will be practicing mindfulness and prioritizing mental health.

“This semester, I would like to think deeply, allow myself grace and maintain gratitude for the last moments of undergrad,” Ortega said.

While ambitious goals set at the beginning of the year may start strong, they can quickly dwindle as the year continues and responsibilities stack up. Inspiration serves as a key component to success, and students shared how they plan to maintain motivation throughout the semester.

To foster his ambitions for the year, Silbol said he will need to hold himself accountable in every area of his life.

“Whether it be an upper-division major course or a project in my painting class, I will have to hold myself to the highest standard that I know I should,” Silbol said.

On the other hand, some students find motivation from their loved ones in the new year.

Ortega said every day she seeks inspiration from her mom to do her best. As her mom encourages her to take this semester day by day with intentionality, openness and selflessness, Ortega feels ready to take on the new year with no fears.

As for Silbol, he said he feels driven toward achieving success in the future with his family in mind.

“My parents have sacrificed so much for me to be at Pepperdine, and it keeps me motivated to succeed for them,” Silbol said. “They have shown me what true hard work is, and I strive to follow in their footsteps.”

Other students are looking within for personal betterment. Sevajian said her determination keeps her striving toward self-improvement.

“[It’s] the satisfaction I get once I put my mind to something and work hard to achieve whatever it is that keeps me going,” Sevajian said. “That feeling of accomplishment motivates me.”

The start of the year marks the beginning of the end of Silbol’s journey at Pepperdine, he said. He is applying to master’s programs this semester and is excited to hear back soon.

“I look forward to finishing my degree in the spring and whatever God has planned in the future for me,” Silbol said.

With the possibility of new friendships, interesting classes and engaging experiences, students eagerly anticipate everything that accompanies the spring semester.

“I look forward to making new connections and learning more about myself in the process,” Sevajian said.

__________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Emma Ibarra: emma.ibarra@pepperdine.edu