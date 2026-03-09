Students Reclaim Their Rhythm in Malibu After a Semester Abroad

Sophomore Liesel Grace Mendoza poses alongside Buenos Aires students at Calafate, Patagonia, on Oct. 28. Mendoza said the group enjoyed a four-hour hike on Estancia Cristina Fossil Canyon. Photo courtesy of Liesel Grace Mendoza

After spending the fall semester immersed in new cultures and lifestyles abroad, some Pepperdine students said returning to campus has resulted in an unexpected amount of readjustment.

Pepperdine University offers seven different campus-based study abroad programs along with summer faculty-led programs. As the halfway point of the semester approaches, several students said returning to Malibu has been challenging and they have had to adjust to new routines.

“The biggest adjustment I had to make coming back here was learning to like Pepperdine in Malibu again, rather than continuing [studying abroad],” Sophomore Liesel Grace Mendoza said.

Mendoza said those lingering emotions from being abroad made returning to her normal routine difficult.

“I still wish I were there, but I feel like right now I’m just trying to readjust to my everyday schedule of taking harder classes and getting back into extracurriculars,” Mendoza said.

Lasting Effects

Some students said their study abroad experiences continue to shape them in surprising ways.

Sophomore Emily Ru said she studied abroad in Heidelberg, Germany, this past fall. Now back in Malibu, she has picked up new speaking habits from speaking German every day.

“The way I pronounce certain words changed slightly, with the harsh German language,” Ru said. “I found that I’ve started pronouncing my T’s differently and putting an emphasis on the end of my words.”

Despite no longer traveling every weekend, Ru said settling into Malibu has been a positive transition.

“I’m glad to be back and getting used to the stability and comfort of everything,” Ru said.

Sophomore Emily Ru poses in front of the Berlin Cathedral on Nov. 14. Ru said she enjoyed visiting various European landmarks. Photo courtesy of Emily Ru

Mendoza said she studied abroad in Buenos Aires, Argentina, last semester.

Although at first intimidated by the homestay aspect, she embraced the uncomfortable and adjusted to the authentic Argentine culture, Mendoza said.

“Getting used to the culture, eating at different hours than back at home and meeting new people was really intimidating,” Mendoza said. “I feel like, in a way, I found a second home with my homestay family.”

Mendoza said she has experienced culture shock since returning to Malibu, as life in Argentina was much more relaxed and tranquil.

“One of the things that shocked me the most is that dinner time is usually from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.,” Mendoza said. “Families would sit around, have dinner and sobremesa where they would talk for an hour or two after dinner. I feel like it fostered such a tight-knit community because no matter how busy people’s schedules are, all they want to do is spend time with their family when they get home.”



A rainbow falls across Iguazu Falls, one of the seven wonders of the world Nov. 8. Mendoza said the Buenos Aires program enjoyed their field trip hiking there. Photo courtesy of Liesel Grace Mendoza

Life After Washington, D.C.

As students return to campus, many face the challenges of readjusting to life in Malibu while balancing academics, friendships and new routines.

Sophomore Jessie Andrews said she studied abroad in Washington, D.C. last semester.

“Washington D.C. is really great since everyone is off doing their own thing at their internship, kind of living their own life during the day, then everyone comes back and can study and eat together,” Andrews said.

Andrews said she found herself busier than she expected to be back in Malibu.

“I expected to be less busy coming back than I was in D.C. because I was working a 9-to-5 every day and taking classes,” Andrews said. “Now I have more commitments with a full class schedule, homework and other extracurricular activities like my sorority and work.”

For Andrews, she said the shift from a structured workday in Washington, D.C. to the demands of campus life came as a shock.

“It’s different because you’re living this adult life working in D.C. and then you come back to Pepperdine and you’re just like, oh, I’m just a college student,” Andrews said.

Andrews said she was worried about coming back and reconnecting with friends, but being in a sorority helped.

“It was difficult at first just reconnecting with all my friends who are here [at Pepperdine] and then missing all of my friends who are still in D.C.,” Andrews said. “But thankfully, I am in a sorority. I genuinely don’t know what I’d do without them.”

Sophomores Caitlyn Beasley (left) and Jessie Andrews (right) pose together at The U.S. Capitol on Nov. 19. Andrews said she enjoyed sightseeing in Washington, D.C. Photo courtesy of Jessie Andrews

