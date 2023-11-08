Students Prevented A Flu Spook This Spooky Season

Flu shots are a popular commodity among Pepperdine students this time of year. Especially when Halloween-themed Charlie Brown crewnecks are on the line, senior Olivia Noell Baker said.

Nothing could stand in the way of students’ excitement over free ramen, massages and spooky Charlie Brown crewnecks. Not even the line that snaked from the entrance of the Student Health Center toward the shuttle stop could scare students away, senior Casey Kinnear said.

“It’s fun to make something so small, like getting your flu shot, more like an event,” Kinnear said.

The fact that Noell Baker doesn’t have a Stick-or-Treat sweatshirt, haunts her. She’s missed out on the crewnecks designed by the Student Wellness Advisory Board for the past two years, she said.

“I really want a sweatshirt,” Noell Baker said. “So, here’s to hoping that, this year, I get a sweatshirt.”

The SHC gifted Stick-or-Treat crewnecks to the first 100 students to receive their free flu shot, wrote the SHC in an Oct. 24 email. The email encouraging students’ attendance worked — the students were lining up before 6 p.m.

A Shake Ramen food truck greeted students after they braved the line to receive their flu shot. Mini pumpkin painting and wellness goodie bags were among the activities and gifts students received. The first 15 students to receive their flu shot were offered a free massage from Certified Massage Therapist Yolanda.

Kinnear is the Healthy Bodies co-president of SWAB. This is her second year helping plan the annual Stick-or-Treat event with the SHC. Kinnear said they were expecting 150 people to get their flu shots at the event.

“We can’t do it without the SHC, and they want to try and increase this knowledge about things that are provided at the SHC,” Kinnear said.

Some of the services that SHC offers include routine shots, physicals and strep testing, Kinnear said.

Volunteers at Stick-or-Treat included members from the Nourish Club and the Pre-Med Club. First-year students Taylor Karr and Lily Wilson promoted their new on-campus cookie delivery business called Waves Bakes. Karr said they have partnered with Nourish to start their company that will deliver fresh-baked cookies to students on the weekends.

Senior Faith Harcus heard about Stick-or-Treat through her friends who are a part of SWAB, she said. She mentioned she was particularly excited about the crewneck.

“I like coming with my friends and not having to go off campus to get my flu shot,” Harcus said while waiting in line. “It’s more convenient.”

Harcus said Noell Baker reminded her the night before about getting her flu shot at Stick-or-Treat.

“She [Harcus] was looking out for my health and well-being,” Noell Baker said laughing.

Students who missed Stick-or-Treat and would like to get their flu shot can still get one. Kinnear said students can make an appointment at the SHC through the patient portal.

____________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Rachel Flynn: rachel.flynn@pepperdine.edu