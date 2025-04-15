Students Practice Monastic Rule of Life

Pepperdine students shared insight into how creating a daily routine using the Rule of Life framework is helping them as they actively prepare for the future.

The concept of the Rule of Life comes from a monastic way of life and the rule of St. Benedict, said Chandler Darby, the associate director of Seaver Chapel. The idea is for a person to highlight a handful of intentions and values that are important to them and work it into a framework that practices can be built around.

An example of this could include an intention to live a healthier lifestyle as a framework with practices such as cooking at home, scheduling time for getting outdoors and/or challenging oneself to try a new sport. The possibilities are endless with the Rule of Life while also weaving in the Christian faith to daily activities.

“You get to know those practices and you start to build a toolbox, so that when you are transitioning into different seasons of life, you can arrange things and think through ‘What does this season demand of me?’ and ‘How might these practices fit together in different ways?’” Darby said.

For students looking to develop their own framework for a Rule of Life, Darby said a helpful way to think it through is to ask oneself: “What is a core value that I have?” and “How do they [core values] all fit together?”

What makes the Rule of Life unique is that it’s entirely individualized based on a person’s season of life, Darby said. The principle really focuses on interweaving daily practices with one’s personal faith journey.

Leah Dixon’s Routine





Senior Leah Dixon, who attends St. Aidan’s Episcopal Church, said she first heard about the Rule of Life as a high schooler — it reminded her of the Game of Life and that piqued her curiosity.

“It’s not a cut and dry thing for anybody,” Dixon said. “It’s just a set of practices and rhythms that kind of help you create time to be with God in your life.”

Dixon said she finds herself busy as a former athlete, a member of her sorority, a pilates instructor and a student.

“I have so many things that take up a lot of time, and even though a lot of those things are fulfilling, I still have to make time to fulfill myself with God,” Dixon said.

Dixon incorporates the Rule of Life by beginning her day at 7:30 a.m. with a cup of coffee, her devotions and her gratitude journal.

“It’s a short amount of time, just 15 minutes, but doing that right when I wake up is really important to me,” Dixon said.

After her academic classes, Dixon teaches three Pilates workouts in either Malibu or Santa Monica.

“I’ve used the Rule of Life to kind of marry those two ideas of, you know, spending time with God and taking care of my body through working out,” Dixon said.

Dixon said she concludes her day with returning to her gratitude journal before turning out the lights.

Alexander Davis’ Routine





Senior Alexander Davis said he is not as familiar with the Rule of Life, but he has established a strong routine that keeps him organized and grounded. Davis is the captain of the club tennis team at Pepperdine and plans to intern at Deloitte, one of the Big Four accounting firms, this summer.

Davis said his routine changes with the season he’s in, however, his foundational routine is the same no matter what. Every morning, Davis begins by making his bed before brewing his coffee. He then goes about his day attending classes until the late afternoon, when he hits the tennis court.

“When I’m playing tennis, I’m on the court, and I’m really in the zone, and I kind of forget about all of the assignments and responsibilities I have, and I’m just there,” Davis said.

After practice, Davis said he drives home and works on homework for the rest of the night.

“If I have anything, I have my routine set in stone, and that’s important to me,” Davis said.

Katelyn Hoidal’s Routine





Senior Katelyn Hoidal said she became familiar with the Rule of Life principles through John Mark Comer’s book “Practicing the Way.”

As a Christian who attends Vintage Malibu church in Malibu, Hoidal said a key takeaway for her was the implementation of Sabbath and discipleship into her routine. She’s set the intention of getting all of her work done before Sunday so she can dedicate the day to rest.

Hoidal begins each day by working a Sabbath into her morning routine in the form of prayer, journaling and reading the Bible.

“That’s drastically changed my day,” Hoidal said. “Waking up like 45 [minutes] an hour early, and doing that has changed my heart posture going into the day.”

Hoidal said she’s incorporated discipleship into her intentions by mentoring several first-year students. As she prepares for graduation and beginning her career in wealth management, the intentions she’s set are helping her to establish a rhythm for the future.

“You can either live to work or work to live, and I don’t want to be caught up in the cycle of like, ‘OK, I’m living to only go to work and make money’ and, like, not have enjoyment,” Hoidal said.

For students curious to learn more about the Rule of Life, Darby recommended two resources: “Practicing the Way” by John Mark Comer and “Celebration of Discipline” by Richard J. Foster.

