Students Learn and Build Community Through Neurodiversity Student Association

Neurodiversity is an umbrella term which includes differences in brain functioning such as autism, dyslexia and attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). According to a 2024 YouGov poll, 19% of Americans identify as neurodiverse.

At Pepperdine, students who are part of the Neurodiversity Student Association (NSA) come together to foster friendship and educate others on issues neurodiverse people face.

“My goals have been to foster an environment of kindness and understanding where neurodiverse people and allies can form community with one another, bond over shared experiences and have a space where they can freely talk about their experience being neurodivergent at Pepperdine,” NSA President Joshua Pitney said.

Pitney, a senior and person who is autistic, founded the club in fall 2021 alongside his peer, alum and former Graphic staff writer Joshua Evans (‘23).

“When I was a freshman who came to Pepperdine, I felt isolated because I didn’t know many neurodivergent people like myself,” Pitney said. “So I decided we might wanna start a club that celebrates neurodiversity.”

Every other Wednesday evening, the club meets in an Appleby Center classroom to chat about their lives, typically in an unstructured and casual manner. For students who prefer to join remotely, NSA offers Zoom as an option, a remnant of its COVID-era beginnings, Pitney said.

Junior Anna Huene, one of the club’s secretaries, said she opts for the remote option.

“It’s always very nice to just have a dedicated hour where I would take a break from my work and just go chat,” Huene said.

Around 12 students in the club regularly communicate, Huene said. She said she appreciated how personal meetings felt as a result of the small club size.

NSA has held more formal events, such as a Friendsgiving collaboration with RISE last November and speaker events hosted by filmmaker Zhara Astra and “Locke & Key” actor Coby Bird. They also collaborated with Community Engagement and Service at the Hub for Spiritual Life on Disability Awareness Week events in March.

Senior Elizabeth Starkey, vice president of NSA, said the club is for both neurodivergent students and neurotypical allies. She joined NSA last fall because many of her friends went abroad this academic year.

Starkey said everyone in the club has experienced being called a slur used against people with intellectual disabilities.

“It’s not a fun experience, but it’s something that we’ve sadly grown accustomed to,” Starkey said.

For Starkey and other neurodivergent Pepperdine students, NSA has been a positive space to relate common struggles associated with neurodiversity.

“That really fills me up with joy, knowing that this club is making a difference and helping people to feel more accepted and celebrated for who they are,” Pitney said.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Henry Adams via email: henry.adams@pepperdine.edu