Students Emphasize Growth Over Perfection in the New Year

Junior Gabby Cabai’s collage of intentions on her computer for the 2026 New Year sets the tone for the year ahead. Cabai said she enjoyed creating a collage with her sister at the start of the year. Photo courtesy of Gabby Cabai

With 2026 just beginning, many people take it upon themselves to create new resolutions, mainly for self-improvement, according to a YouGov survey.

Several students said they begin the new year with the incentives of focusing on health, finances, personal growth and relationships, all in hopes of making each year better than the last. Some said their resolutions focused on self-improvement, creating meaningful intentions and staying balanced.

“We should always be growing whenever we have the ability to and we shouldn’t wait for a milestone in order to start,” first-year Abby Reddick said.

Empathy and Perspective

Reddick said her New Year’s resolution last year was to be more emotionally available toward family and friends. Branching from last year’s resolution, her 2026 resolution is to show more empathy to those around her.

“I noticed my goal last year of being more emotionally available came with a new lens of not just how can I be present for people, but how can I also learn to understand them too, especially when there are diverging ideas or views,” Reddick said.

By listening to other people’s perspectives and seeing differences as a positive thing, Reddick said she wants to not only be a better friend, but also a better student and professional.

“Goals should change over time throughout the year so they can evolve with us,” Reddick said. “But, also have realistic standards and know that it’s OK to not be a perfect individual.”

First-years Abby Reddick (left) and Elaina Cheetham (right) posing at Mount Pinos on Oct. 20. Reddick said they went camping with their sorority. Photo courtesy of Abby Reddick

Creating Intentions

Cabai said her New Year’s resolutions are to get more sleep, make smarter financial decisions, continue to spend more time with the Bible and recommit to doing old hobbies.

Cabai said these are not just goals, but intentions that she hopes to implement more throughout the year.

“Sometimes resolutions can be a little bit intimidating because it’s just like changing a part of your life or starting from scratch,” Cabai said. “Whereas intentions are like, OK, this is what I want to do a little bit differently or better this year.”

Cabai said she feels like it is easier to incorporate these intentions into daily life, generally opting for a bit of a gentler approach and straying away from discouragement.

“I don’t have to reinvent myself because I like who I am,” Cabai said. “It’s just more about going back or starting things that I feel will make me happier instead of reinventing myself.”

Junior Gabby Cabai (second right) and friends at Pointe Dume on Nov. 20, enjoying each other’s company. Cabai said she hopes to spend more time outside this year. Photo courtesy of Gabby Cabai

Holding Accountability

First-year Cassidy Visser said every year she tries to create the same New Year’s resolutions, most of which are to be more active and stay on top of academics, while also finding balance.

“Most of the time, I don’t have any major New Year’s resolutions,” Visser said. “I want to improve throughout the year, not just right as the New Year starts.”

Visser said sometimes it’s hard to stay focused on her big goals.

“To hold myself accountable for these goals, the best thing that I can do is write them down either in a journal or my notes app,” Visser said. “I also like talking to my friends about my goals because then they know and can help keep me in check.”

Even doing small things like spending time doing homework outside, taking a walk or going to a workout class makes a difference in finding a healthy balance, Visser said.

“I am always trying to improve both my physical and mental health and I feel like doing daily positive things makes a huge difference,” Visser said.

First-years Cassidy Visser (left) and Annalicia Hayden (right) walking at the beach in Oregon on Jan. 2. Visser said she wants to spend more time outside with friends this year. Photo courtesy of Cassidy Visser

