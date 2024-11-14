Students Connect Sports and Spirituality at Pepperdine

Pepperdine requires Chapel for every first and second year student, but there are many options from religious discussions to prayer and sports.

Many athletes, in both the collegiate and professional realm, have religious ties, which is a contributing factor to why Sports Chapels at Pepperdine are so popular.

“The theme of fellowship is what the Chapel was centered on,” Assistant Professor of English Martin Premoli said. “For me, that’s what has been able to build fellowship quickly and find friendship and community.”

Chapel at Pepperdine offers many options for students who enjoy sports, such as surfing, basketball, yoga and the newest addition, pickleball.

Alongside the sports options, student-athletes have their own Chapel, where they also have the opportunity to connect with their faith.

Sophomore Cristian Fernandez is from the Bronx, where he has deep connections with both his Catholic faith and basketball. He said Chapel sports help him connect with his faith.

“I think it’s cool to be able to play my favorite sport while connecting with my faith,” Fernandez said. “My group is really close now after two months of meeting.”

Resident director Spencer Slater is in charge of the Basketball Chapel every Wednesday at 11 a.m. this semester. Before playing basketball, the students pray, meditate and engage in spiritual exercises.

“This Chapel has connected me more with my community,” Fernandez said. “Basketball Chapel has brought me closer with other sophomores who come from different backgrounds.”

Pickleball Chapel at Pepperdine is newer, with the sport growing in popularity over the past year. The Chapel is run by Premoli, Josh Craton, a director of residence life, and resident director Ash Whitaker.

“The program is called prayer and pickleball,” Premoli said. “Each week we began with some kind of prayer that focused on moments of friendship or community building within the Bible.”

The Surf Chapel is also very popular with students, especially those who come from places that are near the ocean.

With a majority of Pepperdine students being from California, according to Pepperdine Admissions, Chapel provides an opportunity for those who were not able to learn how to surf before university.

“[Surf Chapel] connects to faith through appreciation of nature,” sophomore Giovanni Naccari said. “I think nature serves as an analogy to faith.”

Naccari, an Italian-born Catholic, appreciates that Pepperdine can provide a connection with his faith through sports.

Professor of Science Rob Shearer runs Surf Chapel every Wednesday at 7 a.m., where the students sing worship songs and have a discussion before going out to surf.

“I think there is a connection between faith and sports,” Naccari said. “Sports can provide discipline and habit, which can be a tool to cultivate virtue.”

Pepperdine Chapel welcomes all faiths and backgrounds, which can help students who like sports but are unsure about their beliefs to learn about faith.

“Thinking about the relationship between being active, being outdoors and enjoying the gift that God has given you is really important,” Premoli said. “Being able to celebrate that as part of God’s plan and of God’s work of fellowship at Pepperdine resonates with me.”

Sports are an integral part of many people’s lives, and the opportunity to play beyond a high school level does not arise for many, which is why Pepperdine takes pride in providing sports programs for all students.

“The school provides great opportunities for non-student athletes to play sports, especially through Chapel,” Fernandez said. “There’s an environment where we can just have fun and build relationships.”

Pepperdine allows all students to use their facilities, whether it’s the pickleball or tennis courts, basketball courts, the track or the pool.

“Along with Chapel, intramurals are super fun for us,” Naccari said. “The school always gives us equipment and opportunities to play with friends outside of the required Chapel.”

The Sports Chapel programs give students the opportunity to play sports they may enjoy and can pursue casually during their free time.

Students receive an email from the Chapel program before each semester with the opportunity to sign up for the RISE program that best fits their needs.

__________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Email Shane Stephens: shane.stephens@pepperdine.edu