Students Choose Malibu for Family, Friends and Their Future

Living in a castle, dining on delicious pasta dishes or marveling at the beauty of Patagonia are all reasons why students dream of studying abroad — 80% of undergraduate students study abroad, according to Pepperdine’s website. However, some students elect to stay on the Malibu campus instead of traveling overseas because of their academic plans and desire to stay close to home, friends and family.

Heavenlyn Turner, a sophmore Psychology major, said the primary reason she chose to stay in Malibu was to stay near family and her friends on campus. Two ways she connects with the community are working at Jumpstart and serving in Word Up.

Turner is the head of logistics and marketing for Word Up, a student-led ministry that gathers on campus to sing a mixture of gospel, traditional and contemporary worship music.

“I love it there,” Turner said. “There’s a lot that we’re doing on campus, and the community itself is something I don’t think I would ever want to leave.”

Heavenlyn Turner giving an introduction and prayer at the first Word Up meeting of the fall semester on Sept. 18, 2023, in Stauffer Chapel. Turner said it was then that the E-board’s planning came to fruition, and she felt she had made the right choice in accepting her position. Photo courtesy of Heavenlyn Turner

Additionally, Turner appreciates living in Malibu due to the ability to take classes specifically for her major and minor, instead of only GE courses, she said. While Pepperdine may offer some major courses abroad, the options vary for each program and year. Students can check course offerings on the International Programs website.

Part of what Turner said she cherishes most about the academic sphere is her classmates and professors.

“I love the psych community here and also the art community here,” Turner said.

Attending the Malibu campus provides opportunities to make relationships with the larger Pepperdine community, Turner said. As an Orientation Leader for New Student Orientation (NSO), she had the chance to meet new students and their families.

“It’s a great opportunity to socialize again,” Turner said. “Plus, there’s other opportunities like NSO, that’s a really fulfilling opportunity. Getting to greet the new families, give back to the school a little bit.”

Turner said she is content with her decision to stay in Malibu instead of going abroad.

“Everything that I truly wanted to do, that I had a passion for — it was here in Malibu,” Turner said.

Turner and her suitemates during the last few moments of the fall 2023 semester. They shared each other’s company over a meal at Tsuki Ramen. Photo courtesy of Heavenlyn Turner

Junior Psychology major Anna Huene said her main motivation to stay on the Malibu campus was her academic plan, which requires taking specific courses only offered in Malibu, and she also wanted to participate in research.

“I needed to have certain experiences in psychology such as research or internships,” Huene said. “And if I went abroad, I wouldn’t have as much immediate access to that and it’d be a lot harder.”

Huene plans to pursue a doctorate in psychology, which takes another five to seven years after finishing an undergraduate degree to complete, she said. Her desire to finish graduate studies quickly and start her career early motivated her decision to graduate in three years instead of the typical four years.

Anna Huene with her puppy Astra, taken at her home in Oct. 2023. Huene adopted Astra as soon as she could leave the litter, and she is now seven months old, Huene said. Photo courtesy of Anna Huene

Besides studying and going to classes, Huene has spent time with her family and friends — the furry ones too. She has a cat named Autumn and a puppy named Astra.

“I’m really close with my mom,” Huene said. “And I’ve known my cat since fourth grade and she misses me while I’m gone.”

Huene with her cat, Autumn, taken at her home in April 2019. Autumn is a Bengal cat, Huene said. Photo courtesy of Anna Huene

In Malibu, Huene has continued to grow her relationships with other friends who chose not to study abroad.

“I’ve spent time hanging out with the people I knew that stayed in Malibu, having meaningful conversations with them as well,” Huene said.

While studying abroad may be the best decision for other students, Huene recognizes her goals and path may look different than those of others, she said.

“Sometimes I hear about the adventures of the people I know who went abroad and it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s so cool and amazing for you,’” Huene said. “But at the same time, I know that knowing me and knowing my personality and my end goal desires for Pepperdine and my education here, I do believe that I made the right choice.”

Junior Nathan Thomas said being on a pre-med track influenced his decision to stay in Malibu.

“They [Pepperdine IP programs] don’t offer a lot of pre-med courses abroad,” Thomas said. “And that was something that was a really big deal for me, especially because I want to graduate a little bit earlier.”

Nathan Thomas (second from the left) with his family and pets, taken at Seaside Residence Hall in Nov. 2023. Thomas said one of the benefits of living close to home is the ability to see his family more frequently. Photo courtesy of Nathan Thomas

While in Malibu, Thomas said he serves as a Resident Advisor (RA) for Seaside Residence Hall. In this position, he has both enjoyed and created a sense of community.

“One of the bigger benefits is getting to know my RA team,” Thomas said. “That’s been a really big deal for me, being in community with my RA team, and just the [Housing and Residence Life] HRL team and my residents has been one of the biggest benefits and something that I’m most grateful for.”

Thomas with his HRL team, taken at Sky Zone. The team enjoyed a bonding event together. Photo courtesy of Nathan Thomas

Thomas enjoys being part of the larger study body at Pepperdine, as opposed to smaller abroad groups, he said.

“I think I can easily feel disconnected,” Thomas said. “And so it’s a personal benefit that I’m here [in Malibu] because I feel more connected to my campus and to my school.”

In addition to his courses as a Philosophy major, Thomas said he also leads club meetings and service projects for the Pepperdine Philosophy Club as club president.

Thomas and friends at a Philosophy Club meeting at the Appleby Center in Oct. 2023. The club, open to all majors, is student-led and moderated. Photo courtesy of Nathan Thomas

Turner and Thomas chose not to study abroad during the academic year, but said they would consider a summer program.

However, summer programs can present a financial burden to some students. While tuition is the same in Malibu and abroad, summer tuition and housing are additional charges for students who do not plan to take summer school, according to the International Programs website.

To students debating on whether or not to go abroad, Thomas said he advises them to take their own personal factors into account.

“Don’t let any one person’s story define your decision or make a decision for you,” Thomas said. “Just take in as many factors as you can, consult with others, loved ones, people that you think are wise and make a decision off of them.”

