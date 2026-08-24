Student Center Opens at The Mountain

The front entrance of the Student Center at The Mountain At Mullin Park on Aug. 19, is awaiting students. With its grand opening a day later, staff and facilities workers were putting the final touches on the 43,000-square-foot building. Photos by Griffin Pilcher

Pepperdine University is embarking on a new chapter with the opening of the new Student Center on Aug. 20. Over the 20-year development of The Mountain at Mullin Park, the vision for the Student Center was to put student health and well-being front and center.

“This [the Student Center] fits with the University’s overall commitment to students’ well-being and provides the benefits for mental, physical and resilient health,” said Andrew Clark, senior director of Administration, Planning, Operations and Construction. “It fits into the whole resilience theme in general.”

The weights section on the first floor of the Student Center on Aug. 19. All the equipment on the first floor is supplied by Precor, a producer of commercial gym equipment.

The new three-story facility includes various state-of-the-art equipment and features scattered throughout. The first floor’s doors open up to a brand-new gym, separated into a cardio and weight lifting section. The gym, with equipment by Precor, includes over 30 cardio machines as well as selectorized machines, lifting racks and free weights.

The spin-cyle room on the second floor of the Student Center on Aug. 19. Students will be able to sign up for spin classes, as well as other classes, through a campus recreation membership.

The second floor’s various workout rooms are home to spin-cycle and dance classes that offer a place for students to learn and grow in their physical health. The second floor also features a shared locker room with individual showers and changing rooms.

The student lounge on the third floor of the Student Center on Aug. 19. The lounge includes space to study, play games with friends as well as a projector to host watch parties and movie nights.

Lastly, a 24-hour student lounge will be located on the third floor where students can study, play a game of pool or watch a movie. The third floor will also be the new home to Pepperdine’s Resilience-Informed Skills Education (RISE) Institute.

As for the second half of The Mountain’s development, the 3,600-seat sports arena is set to be completed by December, with the University eyeing a Dec. 5 date for the opening event for the building.

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Contact Marcos Lizarraga via email: marcos.lizarraga@pepperdine.edu