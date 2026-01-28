Staff Editorial: Participate in Community Building

Editor’s Note: PGM staff members decide on the topic of a Staff Ed together. The staff as a whole provides opinions and content included in this Staff Ed to provide thoughts about and shed light on solutions for happenings at Pepperdine.

During the college years, many students experience or enter a part of their life when they no longer see their friends from home as often.

It can be difficult to feel a connection with a new community, and even students who aren’t in their first year at Pepperdine may struggle to feel supported by or contribute to the community around them.

This is where community building comes into play. This is the process of engaging with others in your community to find and create a sense of support and belonging.

Community building can seem like a difficult process to engage in for many people, and with Pepperdine’s small community, it can feel even harder. It requires engaging routinely with others who may not be familiar and putting effort into the community through volunteer work, event participation, event organization and more.

Spaces to Feel Seen

At Pepperdine, heritage and identity-based clubs are a source for many to feel seen by their fellow classmates. These clubs are under the umbrella of Intercultural Affairs (ICA), an office at Pepperdine focused on contributing to the school’s community.

ICA hosts a diverse range of heritage and identity-based clubs, such as the Latino Student Alliance (LSA), Gender and Sexuality Alliance Crossroads (GSA) and Neurodiversity Student Association (NSA).

The existence of these clubs themselves contributes to community building at Pepperdine, as they give space for students of all different backgrounds to come together and support one another through club and event participation.

Clubs like Indian Student Association (ISA) host major cultural events like their annual Diwali celebration.

The lively event contains an array of Indian food, henna tattoos and dancing. Diwali is one of the most popular events on campus in which every student is welcome to attend.

Other big events include Black Student Association’s (BSA) Thanksgiving, LSA’s Dia De Los Muertos event and Middle Eastern Student Association’s (MESA) Arab Heritage Night.

These events provide students with opportunities to learn about and engage with their variety of communities.

Many ICA clubs also host community-directed events, such as volunteering or fundraising events and opportunities.

GSA participated in a volunteering opportunity for Project Linus on Nov. 14 to make fleece blankets for children in need. Being able to participate in a project like this helps create meaningful bonds and brings people together for a good cause.

A Sense of Belonging

Being able to find your home away from home is hard when you are in a new place. These clubs have helped many find their friends while being their true selves.

Identity and heritage-based clubs are meant to build a community among people who share experiences, creating new friendships where members feel seen and valued.

In today’s social climate, some of these clubs may feel threatened or marginalized for the very qualities that originally brought their communities together: heritage and identity.

The challenges of navigating these are hard; however, these communities are staying strong and continuing to be proud of who they are.

Last semester, LSA interviewed students on campus, asking one simple question: “What is your favorite thing about the Latino culture?” All students were eager to share their thoughts.

This semester, share that eagerness to participate in community at Pepperdine. Attend ICA club events, make new friends, learn about different cultures and participate in community building as a whole.

It is crucial for students to continue uplifting our communities and creating spaces where everyone feels valued and supported.

