Staff Editorial: Journalism Is a Labor of Love

Editor’s Note: PGM staff members decide on the topic of a Staff Ed together. The staff as a whole provides opinions and content included in this Staff Ed to provide thoughts about and shed light on solutions for happenings at Pepperdine.

Dear Pepperdine,

Happy Valentine’s Day! During this time of love, we want to take a moment to thank you for your continued readership and support of the paper. As always, it is our joy and pleasure to report on events around campus, games that our teams are playing in and share our opinions on various topics to relate and foster debate among our community.

It means so much to us that we have readers who engage with our stories. When we are working in the newsroom, the reactions to our content touch our hearts.

We value all the feedback we receive from readers, both when people agree and when people disagree. We take great pride in being an outlet that community members can use to discourse.

We also want to take the opportunity to express our gratitude for all the individuals who play an integral role in our ability to report stories. The cooperation of professors, administrators and students alike makes it possible for us to do the jobs we love so much and share your stories.

We feel honored to play a key role in keeping the student body informed and hope that you find our content to be useful and entertaining. There are countless hours and extensive effort put into creating the best possible work for you all.

While the Graphic still needs to be introduced to some on campus, we like to think that we hold a unique place here at Pepperdine. We also want to remind you all that we are an outlet for all students and welcome any story ideas you may have.

While a college newspaper may not seem like the most riveting part of university life, we take our jobs here prudently, and we hope that is reflected in the quality of the work we produce. We recognize the trust you put in reading our content, and we take the utmost care to ensure our stories are reported ethically, thoughtfully and factually.

Pepperdine is such a special community, full of passionate, empathetic, good-natured people, and we hope our content reiterates that. Our love for our school is the driving force of our desire to work for the Graphic.

In this season of love, know that we see you, we love you and we are thinking of you. We are cognizant of the responsibility that comes with reporting on and publishing stories, and we do not take this responsibility lightly.

It is our hope that PGM feels like a resource to the Pepperdine community. It is our delight and honor to serve Pepperdine in this way.

If you have a story idea that you would like to pitch to the Graphic, you can use the email below to reach us.

With gratitude,

The Graphic

___________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Email Pepperdine Graphic: peppgraphicmedia@gmail.com