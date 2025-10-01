Staff Editorial: Find Your Purpose in Education

Editor’s Note: PGM staff members decide on the topic of a Staff Ed together. The staff as a whole provides opinions and content included in this Staff Ed to provide thoughts about and shed light on solutions for happenings at Pepperdine.

The college experience can be summed up by student life and getting through your GEs, but Pepperdine takes it one step further. We might not have a football team to rally behind, but the students do have a ton of cheerleaders behind them to help their purpose.

From the Seaver Student Success Center to the educational clubs on campus, Pepperdine students can easily find their purpose through these resources.

Professional Growth at Pepperdine

During the first month of the academic year, students have the opportunity to see all that Pepperdine has to offer on full display on Main Campus. Tidepools is a great way to see all the clubs, organizations and resources that Pepperdine offers its students.

The professional clubs for Business majors, such as Alpha Kappa Psi (AKPSI), Distributive Education Clubs of America (DECA), Delta Sigma Pi (DSP), Rotaract International and Women in Leadership, are just a few of the professional clubs on campus. They help create connections both personally and professionally.

Having outlets such as these to foster a space for those with a common interest can either stir passion within a student or be the answer for them to find their passion elsewhere.

Getting involved in clubs is arguably one of the most important steps in preparing for a future career. Being surrounded by like-minded, motivated peers teaches you to collaborate effectively, take initiative and grow both personally and professionally.

Internships and Studying Abroad

The International Programs offer amazing opportunities to see the world while continuing your studies, but the summer programs are one of a kind. From the Edinburgh Theatre program to the Fiji Program: The Mission at Natuvu Creek, Pepperdine students can spend their time across the globe while gaining an education in their chosen concentration.

The Washington D.C. + program offers students the chance to intern in the nation’s capital while continuing with their classes. With programs such as these, students’ mental capacity is put to the test. They are thrown into the dream life of a Washington politician and get to find out what they are truly made of.

The culture around pursuing your dreams at Pepperdine is so energetic. No one doubts your abilities or plan to make your dream career your reality. Rather, students rally behind one another and encourage each other to pursue the career and life they want for themselves.

Open conversations such as these continue into spiritual life on campus as well.

Faith and Theology at Pepperdine

At Pepperdine, religion is never a touchy subject. Rather than brushing it under the rug, students search out theological conversations, professors open up discussions in class, relating Christianity to mythology or science, and purpose becomes tied not just to career paths, but to callings.

Religion is community-built. Whether it be at The Well every Wednesday night, at off-campus church services or at the Rise Together chapels with our Spiritual Life Advisors (SLAs), who provide the Pepperdine residential community with a more accessible pastoral presence by serving as the hands and feet of Christ in our living areas, Pepperdine makes sure our faith is community-driven.

In order to find purpose through education, a student must strive to have a holistic education: classes, on-campus groups and the most importantly, spirituality.

Spiritual Life Advisor Emma Moran said she believes faith grounds us, especially when transitioning into new environments.

“[At college] you feel like you have no time,” Moran said. “But then even if you get all of [your work] done, I think there’s also a sense that you’re incomplete in a way. It’s the faith factor.”

Making Waves

At Pepperdine, purpose is not confined to a single classroom, club or conversation but cultivated through the integration of academics, community and faith.

From professional growth opportunities to global experiences and spiritual formation, the University creates an environment where students are supported in discovering both their career paths and their deeper callings.

In a culture defined by encouragement, collaboration and faith, Waves are guided not only toward success but toward lives of meaning and impact.

