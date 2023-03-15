Staff Editorial: Enjoy the Bloom, Spring Cleaning and A Positive Reset





Art by Sarah Rietz

Spring — a time of growth and change. These increased daylight hours can contribute to changes in energy levels, mood and physiology, according to WebMD. Spring fever is a real phenomenon.

Yet, for many students, spring can be a season filled with anxiety and stress, according to Psychology Today. As spring leads into summer, students’ anxiety can spike due to a loss of structure that is provided during the academic year.

Many are worried about finding jobs, internships or other activities to fill their time. College seniors may feel an urgent need to launch their careers or prepare for graduate school after graduation.

To combat fear, worries and nerves, the PGM staff has a few tips.

For a fresh spring start, seek encouragement from the Bible or find a few inspirational quotes. Practicing gratitude can improve one’s mental health and increase happiness, according to Harvard Health.

Don’t let fear of failure prevent growth, but embrace the new opportunity to build resilience, learn from mistakes and spring towards the end of the semester.

Spend time with people and activities that are uplifting instead of wearying. Take a trip to the beach or go on a hike and enjoy pleasant spring weather, fresh air and God’s creation.

Cleaning can serve as a refreshing new start for the mind and soul and reminds us of the responsibility we have to take care of our shared space.

Whether that be a dorm, apartment or keeping the entire campus clean, these are some things we all love and share.

Spring cleaning can start with organizing and donating clothes, organizing the fridge, cleaning out backpacks and finally discarding those papers from last semester with the large A+ written on the top.

Cleaning out the junk in our minds can also be important this spring. This is a time to rid ourselves of negative thoughts and enjoy the little time we have left of the semester — while keeping in mind to reach out if help is needed.

Forms of spring cleaning can come as prioritizing positive friendships, buckling down and going to those office hours for classes that are soon to be finished and even making a cleaning chart with roommates to provide structure and ease for the reset process.

This season is a time when the natural world wakes up and goes through rebirth after staying dormant through the winter. This can be that time for Pepperdine students, too.

And remember, you don’t need spring — or any season — to make positive change. It is always inside of you.

