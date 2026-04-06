Staff Ed: Seniors Offer Advice to Incoming Students

Editor’s Note: PGM staff members decide on the topic of a Staff Ed together. The staff as a whole provides opinions and content included in this Staff Ed to provide thoughts about and shed light on solutions for happenings at Pepperdine.

Dear new students,

Whether you’re a first-year or a transfer student, know that you are far from being alone. If you’re a first-year, you are entering an entirely new stage of life. If you’re a transfer, being at Pepperdine can be an exciting adjustment.

Either way, you’re on the precipice of life-changing experiences.

You could be entering your undergraduate years as someone who knows exactly what they want to do. If so, it can be reassuring to look at those who have come before you and succeeded, like some of the University’s accomplished alumni.

Even if you aren’t yet sure what avenues you want to pursue, the undergraduate years offer a multitude of opportunities to figure it all out. Stay open to all of the different perspectives you will encounter here.

Academically, there are advisors for all of your four-year plan and major-specific needs. Having classes lined up can bring a sense of structure and peace of mind, key to successfully navigating your undergraduate path.

There are also a variety of organizations available on campus to get involved with — from natural science fraternities like Beta Psi Omega and business fraternities like Delta Sigma Pi to student-led ministries and identity-based clubs, there is truly a place for everyone.

Socially, people on campus are always ready to welcome you with open arms. Our advice to you: Jump in with both feet. Have that conversation with your fellow students. Don’t hesitate to make conversation with the person sitting next to you in class. Whatever you’re interested in, join that club.

Your major, interests, career goals and even friendships could shift over the years. It’s important to know these changes are absolutely normal and necessary for growth. Life would be so boring if we stopped learning new things about ourselves — embrace it.

Try to keep an active mindset of growth and acceptance. You gain knowledge through failures just as often as — and sometimes even more than — successes.

As the class of 2026’s graduation approaches, emotions can be a mixed bag. Some seniors are giddy to get out and start new jobs or pursue further education, while others are dreading leaving beloved classmates and professors. Either way, they are leaving their undergraduate years with skills, connections and community that will last a lifetime.

And you, now standing at the starting line, will walk the stage in due time. But before then, know that everything will work out.

We know it can feel isolating and confusing, like you got dropped into a game at halftime with no sense of where you are or who’s on your team. But this community is filled with people who want to connect, so don’t hesitate. Experience the community for what it is.

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