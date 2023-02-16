Staff Ed: It’s Time to Spread the Love

Art by Vivian Hsia

Valentine’s Day doesn’t have to just be day about relationships, red hearts and chocolates. The Graphic shares what Valentine’s Day means to them.

Valentine’s Day can be overwhelming for some. And while the day is designed for those in romantic relationships, it can also be an opportunity to spread love to everyone around you.

With the day of love approaching, it is important to remember to celebrate love in all forms — familial, communal, platonic, romantic and self-love.

Love is the thing that guides us, the thing that moves us, so let’s all take Valentine’s Day to be intentional in the way we love others.

As college students, it is easy to get lost in the motions and lose sight of the importance of showing love and verbalizing our appreciation.

Take today to show appreciation for your friends and the ones in your life.

Tell the ones you love that you love them. Give them words of affirmation, give them their favorite snacks, make them a playlist, write them a letter or wrap them in a warm embrace.

Love your loved ones the way they feel the most loved — and maybe ask them for their love language while you are at it.

Not only is the Valentine’s Day season about loving those around you, but it’s also about loving yourself.

Self-love can look different for everyone. It could be something as simple as cooking a meal for yourself or calling a loved one you haven’t talked to in a while.

Self-love isn’t all about self-care — instead, it is about loving who you are and embracing who you are, without shying away from showing others your authentic self.

Self-love can be a tricky concept to master, but the Graphic has a few tips and tricks to help you get started.

The Graphic’s guide to self-love:

Go outside. As basic as it sounds, it is easy to get stuck in Payson or in your dorm, completing one homework assignment after another. Instead, go outside, touch grass and recognize the beauty surrounding you. Put your phone away and experience true connection. It is OK if you miss a few notifications or don’t see everyone’s latest Instagram posts the minute they go out. Instead, have real, in-person conversations with those around you, and truly get to know them and their hearts, rather than who they are through a screen. Say no. It is OK to spend a day in, rather than always saying yes to one activity after another. Rest is important, needed and good for you — use it without feeling guilty.

We, as the Graphic, aren’t perfect at any of these things, but we do try to create an environment in our newsroom that embraces love. We try to lift each other up and love our community by sharing with them stories that make an impact.

