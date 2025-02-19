Spring Fashion Blooms with the Season

Spring fashion is all about fresh starts, and with a new season comes a new wave of style. As emerging trends take shape, new approaches to personal style also develop.

“This spring I think we are moving away from simple, and towards unique,” Junior Mary Papillion said. “Carrie Bradshaw is the blueprint — taking risks is so chic.”

Whether it is embracing personal aesthetics, experimenting with different trends or practicing more sustainable shopping habits, students said the upcoming spring season opens an opportunity to embrace or redefine individuality in fashion.

What Students are Wearing This Spring

As the temperature begins to rise, there are many ways to transition into spring fashion.

Junior Sofia Llorca said the key to incorporating new elements with the change of season is balance and layering colors, textures and accessories in an intentional way.

“This spring, I am leaning towards more neutral pieces with unexpected pops of color — recently, it’s been deep espresso and bone white,” Llorca said. “Sheer layering has been something I have been experimenting with as of late, as I’m learning to add dimension to more of my outfits.”

Llorca said the right accessories can tie an outfit together and enhance its cohesion and overall aesthetic.

“I always reach for a chunky statement necklace or a handbag to pull everything together — something bold but with an organic shape to contrast the softer fabrics,” Llorca said.

Junior Jace Evans shared his predictions for what he thinks will be the go-to shoes and wardrobe staples this spring.

“I definitely feel like we will see a shift in shoes — I think a pair of black loafers will take over the sneakers,” Evans said. “I also think jorts are still in.”

Junior Mary Papillion said she expects to layer and combine different tones and fabrics.

“I am a denim and leather enthusiast — can you tell I am from the South?” Papillion said. “In addition to my sturdy, structured denim and leathers, I love layer-able clothing — anything light and breezy.”

Trend Watch

Different trends are predicted to emerge and make appearances as wardrobes get a seasonal refresh.

Students said they anticipate seeing inspiration from past decades along with new aesthetics to influence this spring’s fashion choices.

“The 90s influence is not going anywhere, but I think we will see a fusion of 1930s elegance and 1960s boho chic making a resurgence,” Llorca said. “We’re stepping into an era where fashion is looked at in a free-spirited and dramatically refined manner — it’s become a mix of escapism and effortless luxury.”

Senior Jordan Paran said she also sees the boho chic aesthetics gaining popularity.

“I believe that the clean girl and boho chic trends will be major this spring,” Paran said. “I moreso see it as a combination or merging with fringe, sequins and sheer tops.”

Evans said he is interested in dressing with the Americana style that he has seen fashion also gravitating toward recently.

“I definitely see more of a Western look becoming more popular,” Evans said. “A lot of long sleeve button-ups, plaid situations with rolled up sleeves and Levi’s with a cowboy boot-esque.”

On the other hand, Papillion said she believes fashion should move beyond fleeting trends, focusing instead on timeless pieces that reflect personal style and longevity.

“My hopes are that people are moving away from trends and favoring fabrics, silhouettes and colors that suit them,” Papillion said. “I hope that the clothes I am buying this year can be worn ten years from now.”

Spring Sustainability

As spring arrives, many are considering not just the clothing trends themselves but also where their clothing is coming from.

Students said that although trends can be tempting to follow, they also want to approach new purchases with a mindful, long-term perspective.

“I think places like Shein, Temu and TikTok Shop are all out in 2025 — they do not support sustainability,” Evans said. “Sustainability is important because it makes fashion and ideas around one’s appearance accessible and promotes inclusivity to everybody.”

Students said they are more focused on pieces that feel authentic and have lasting value, both ethically and physically.

“There is a big difference between wearing clothing and collecting pieces that tell a story,” Llorca said. “Personally, I would instead invest in pieces that feel like me rather than chase micro trends that will only last for a couple of months.”

Papillion said a more intentional approach to shopping encourages a unique and individualistic way of curating a wardrobe.

“Supporting small and sustainable brands will almost always lead you to have more unique and personal pieces in your closet,” Papillion said.

By prioritizing quality pieces over fast fashion, students said they are able to consciously participate in trends while staying true to their personal style.

Spring Break Style

With spring comes the highly-awaited spring break. For many with a fashion-forward mind, what to wear on vacation can be just as exciting as the destination itself.

Students said they are planning their spring break wardrobe to have a touch of personal style blended with the culture of their vacation spot.

“I am going to Mexico — my outfits will be all about embracing that tropical, breezy and fresco vibe,” Llorca said. “Lightweight linen sets, fun cover-ups and long dresses that move effortlessly.”

While some are packing for warm, beachy destinations, others are preparing for cooler climates that call for a different approach to spring style.

“I am going to Ireland where it feels more of a city and colder vibe, so I plan to go for more of a knitted-sweater, leather jacket vibe with some Docs or boots and Levi’s,” Evans said.

Each person’s unique style influences how they adapt to similar temperatures, making all fashion a reflection of individuality.

“I am going to Paris — I am so excited,” Papillion said. “Last time I was there I bought a fur coat and so I will definitely be bringing back my fur coat, big navy trench, Canadian tuxedo, my silk scarves and my silk dresses and set. I honestly live for cold weather, because you get to wear more clothes.”

As the seasons shift, so does the way students express their style. Whether it is sticking to classic staples, experimenting with new trends or prioritizing conscious shopping, spring is a time to redefine personal style with authenticity and purpose.

