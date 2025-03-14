Spencer Williams Takes Center Stage at Pepperdine

Student by day, actor by night.

While many Pepperdine students spend their nights buried in textbooks, others spend their evenings under the stage lights.

As a senior Theatre Arts major with a concentration in Musical Theatre, Spencer Williams dedicates himself to performance — acting, singing and dancing in numerous Pepperdine productions.

Between rehearsals, costume changes and last-minute script edits, Williams said he knows that acting is more than just performing. For him, it’s problem-solving, storytelling and a little bit of controlled chaos.

“I have to be 100% a student and 100% an actor at the same time, but acting is my passion so I can handle it,” Williams said.

Williams is well-liked among theatre majors and is known for being a supportive castmate and an inspiring role model to fellow students, said Josh Wilson, sophomore Musical Theatre major.

“I freakin’ love him,” Wilson said. “He’s always the person I hang out with.”

Background

Based in Los Angeles, Williams began his theatrical career in elementary school, where he picked up singing.

“For as long as I can remember, singing was my first love,” Williams said.

As Williams progressed as a singer, he began to pick up acting and dancing as well. His first show was “Guys and Dolls” when he was 8 years old.

During his high school years, Williams’ ardor for acting deepened. He increasingly engaged with theatrical arts at his high school, which culminated in his decision to attend Pepperdine in the fall of 2021 to further pursue his passion for musical theater.

“He’s a very bright and spirited guy,” said Eden Gamble, sophomore Musical Theatre major. “He has a very hard work ethic and you can tell that he’s been training for a while.”

Pepperdine Theatre

Williams said his favorite musicals he’s been in are “Mamma Mia!” and most recently, “9 to 5 The Musical.”

However, he felt the most challenged playing Franklin Hart in “9 to 5 The Musical.”

“Hart was just the complete opposite of myself in real life,” Williams said. “It was such a daunting role because it was so hard to wrap my head around.”

Despite Franklin Hart‘s role as the antagonist in the musical, Williams emphasized his efforts to portray the character with authenticity, aiming to infuse him with realistic personality traits.

Williams said his favorite play was Charlotte Brontë’s “Villette,” in which he starred as Monsieur Paul. He said he greatly resonated with this character due to his maturity and emotional intelligence.

“Villette was such a deep, rich and profound script and the show was in such a perfect time in my life,” Williams said.

Future Plans

Looking ahead, Williams will star in “Contempo” in the Light House on March 22.

“Contempo,” an annual cabaret-style musical theater review, adopts a different theme each year. This year’s theme, “Dream Roles,” will feature Musical Theater majors performing their favorite songs from cherished shows.

After his graduation in May, Williams said he plans to continue his acting career. He is unsure of where his career will take him, but he’s determined to make it work.

“I definitely have yearnings for New York City and, you know, Broadway and all that,” Williams said.

He also recently auditioned for “The Outsiders” on Broadway, where he flew to New York for an in-person audition, Gamble said.

Williams said his dream role would be to star as Fiyero in “Wicked” on Broadway.

“’Wicked’ was the first musical I ever watched on Broadway,” Williams said. “The show is so famous, but it’s not just famous, like, it’s so impactful and uplifting.”

For Williams, acting is more than a passion — it is a place to push boundaries, embrace challenges and bring characters to life. Every late-night rehearsal, missed cue and triumphant bow is part of his journey, shaping not just his craft but his confidence.

While the curtain may eventually fall, Williams’ passion for storytelling is just getting started.

_________________________________

