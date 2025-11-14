Special Edition: Music

What’s Inside:
- Letter From The Editor – Pepperdine Graphic
- ‘Take It Easy’: Rock Music Emulates A Simpler Time – Pepperdine Graphic
- Socializing Through Stress: How House Music Helps Students’ Social Lives – Pepperdine Graphic
- Born This Way: How One Artist United Two Students – Pepperdine Graphic
- ‘It’s Called Soul for a Reason’: The Music that Moves Us – Pepperdine Graphic
- Hip-Hop: Growing With Music – Pepperdine Graphic
- Songs From the Soul: A Q&A with Rising Artist Daniel Fonseca – Pepperdine Graphic
- Moving at the Speed of Jazz – Pepperdine Graphic
- Music: A Little Piece of Home – Pepperdine Graphic
- An Ode to the Old Country – Pepperdine Graphic
- Country Music: A Return To Roots – Pepperdine Graphic
- Worship: Music That Heals The Soul – Pepperdine Graphic