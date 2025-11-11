Socializing Through Stress: How House Music Helps Students’ Social Lives

Lintner holds his hand up while keeping one hand on the mixer at Pepperdine University on Oct. 22. DJs facing the audience while they mix the music live is a common style seen in house music events.



A deep, thumping bassline, a steady 128 BPM tempo and a hypnotic and repetitive drum pattern often paired with minimal lyrics define one of today’s most popular music genres: house music.

At Pepperdine, house music is especially popular among students. Its pulsing beats can be heard echoing through dorms, car stereos and portable speakers as students crisscross campus.

“I’m listening to it every second of my day,” said Emre Taner, sophomore and DJ for Psi Upsilon Fraternity. “I’m listening to it on my way to class. I’m listening to it on my way to the library and on my way to get food.”

But house music isn’t just something to blast for fun — it gives students a way to come together, connecting over the shared love of a four-on-the-floor beat and funky, infectious synths.

The Lineage of House

Emerging in the mid-1990s, house music is considered a direct descendant of the disco craze that dominated the 1970s, according to Universal Production Music.

Over time, the genre has evolved beyond underground clubs and into mainstream music culture, attracting a global audience. Social media apps have been especially influential for contributing to the rise of the house.

“I started listening to house two years ago and I learned about songs mainly from TikTok,” sophomore Savannah Kofoed said.

John Summit, Dom Dolla and FISHER are just a few breakout DJs who have risen to fame as they draw massive crowds to high-energy rave events where people of all ages come together to dance.

“Last year I went to a John Summit concert, and that’s when I really fell in love with his music,” Kofoed said.

Summit is one of the most streamed house music artists, with over 11 million monthly listeners on Spotify and 245.1 million streams on his most famous song, “Where You Are,” according to Spotify.

After the concert, Kofoed said her love for Summit inspired her to explore smaller DJs.

Beyond the Beat

House music has become a way for students to motivate themselves, unwind and socialize amidst the chaos of a busy school day, Kofoed said.

“It releases a lot of dopamine, so it just makes you feel better,” Taner said. “It uplifts you, makes you feel good.”

Taner, a self-described house music connoisseur, grew up immersed in LA’s rave scene. Through festivals like Coachella, he said he developed a deep love for the genre — one he credits for shaping his mindset both inside and outside the classroom.

“It’s house that would get me out of bed, get excited to actually study, do my work, push me to motivate myself,” Taner said.

For junior Robert Donovan, he said house carries a more nostalgic meaning.

“My parents actually started playing house for me when I was a baby,” Donovan said. “So it [my love for the genre] really started with them.”

For students like Taner and Donovan, they said house is more than just music — it’s a soundtrack to their daily lives and a source of connection that blends passion, purpose and community.

“[House] definitely impacts me in every way,” Donovan said. “If I’m stressed, I’ll definitely throw on some house and it cools me down.”

Senior Joshua Lintner poses with a DJ mixer at Pepperdine University on Oct. 22. DJ mixers, also known as DJ controllers, are a staple of electronic dance music. Photos by Melissa Houston



Emerging DJs

Students aren’t just listening anymore — they’re hopping behind the decks, turning their passion for house music into DJ sets and live mixes.

Taner, also known as Türko, is an emerging DJ, performing at venues and parties across Malibu, Taner said.

“I wanted to join a frat as soon as I got here [Pepperdine], just so I could start DJing more and have a group of guys who would support me on my journey,” Taner said.

Taner said he’s also performed at venues in his hometown of Huntington Beach, Calif., but his favorite gigs are intimate, high-energy house parties.

“Playing at parties is more fun because you get really up close with the crowd,” Taner said. “You’re not just some guy just playing the music in the background, the audience actually interacts with you.”

Donovan is also an emerging DJ. Performing under the name “Donnie,” he’s looking to land gigs at fraternity events and house parties to grow his presence on campus, Donovan said.

On Sept. 23, he played a set at Skybar in West Hollywood — one of his first major opportunities outside of Malibu.

“Some long-term goals are definitely, if I can go all the way with this — play at the big festivals, EDC, Coachella, all the big headliners — that would be amazing,” Donovan said. “Ultimately, I just want to bring the same vibes I felt with music to others, inspire them and get them into the music, too.”

With both Taner and Donovan’s sight set on festival stages and bigger crowds, they both agree that they are ready to keep chasing opportunities that let them share their passion for house with a wider audience.

“House is more than just listening — it’s a way to feel the music,” Donovan said.

