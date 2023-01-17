Small Studio Sessions: Nolan Harvel and Oliver Westover

This episode features Senior Business major Oliver Westover and Senior Music major Nolan Harvel. In this episode, Westover performs his original song “Hey Mama Where’d You Go” and a cover of “She Will be Loved” by Maroon 5, accompanied by Harvel on guitar.

Listen to these amazing artists and stay tuned after the music to hear a short Q & A about their music, also make sure to follow both on Spotify and Apple Music.

_________________

“Small Studio Sessions” is produced by Joe Allgood. This episode was recorded on November 16, 2022 in the KWVS podcast studio. “Small Studio Sessions” is a Pepperdine Graphic Media production.