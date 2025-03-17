Sippin’ Sustainably or Soaked in Regret? Starbucks’ New Cups Stir Debate

Students pick up their orders from the Starbucks in Payson Library on March 11. Grande, venti and trenta-sized drinks are now being served in the compostable cups, whereas tall-sized drinks still get the original plastic cups. Photos by Alexa McGlathery

Starbucks’ latest eco-friendly move is leaving a bitter taste — not in the coffee, but in the cups.

On Feb. 11, Starbucks rolled out their new compostable drinkware and Pepperdine students said they have mixed emotions on the new cups.



“I honestly hate the new cups,” said Annabelle Gentling.

This initiative, which applies to 14 out of the 50 states in the U.S., means that all Starbucks drinks will be served with a paper cup and lid, unlike the plastic counterpart Starbucks has used for years, according to CBS News.

California is one of the 14 states required to comply to the new regulations.

Student Reactions to the Cups

Whether it’s a hot coffee or a cold refresher, Starbucks will serve customers’ drinks in a compostable paper cup.

​​Complaints are brewing about everything from texture to durability, sparking debate over whether Starbucks’ green initiative is a step forward or a soggy mess.

“The cups are annoying for cold drinks,” said Gentling, First-year Business major.

Starbucks orders are prepared and set out for students to grab in Payson Library on March 11. The hot drinks receive flat lids, cold drinks get the original-style hot drink lids and Frappuccinos get a circular lid.

To combat the sogginess, the Seaver campus Starbucks has begun to “double-cup” their drinks, meaning they will use two compostable cups to prevent leaks and disintegration.

“They always double-cup the tea and I find that really wasteful,” said Reagan Augustine.

Augustine, first-year Business Administration major, is an avid tea-drinker and said she consumes multiple cups of tea a day. With the amount she consumes, she finds that Starbucks is wasteful in the amount of cups they are using to keep the tea from sagging.

First-year Reagan Augustine drinks a cup of tea from Starbucks in class March 11. She said her favorite type of tea is chamomile.

Although the new cups do come with a few negatives, students said they are excited that the paper cups are more sustainable in comparison to the plastic cups.

“I think the cups are really sustainable and good for the planet,” said Dani Dardano. “I’ve wanted Starbucks to switch to sustainable cups all my life.”

The new initiative from Starbucks is said to promote healthy habits, like recycling and composting.

Starbucks’ Goal

Starbucks aims to have 100% reusable, recyclable or compostable packaging in all locations by 2030, according to the Starbucks website.

The new cups are a fiber-based paper material that include a bioplastic liner, making the outside of the cup opaque, in comparison to the clear cups Starbucks originally sold their drinks in.

In addition to the new paper cups, Starbucks also promotes a discount for customers who want to purchase a drink with their own reusable cup.

“They give you 25 cents off of your drink if you bring your own reusable cup,” Augustine said.

A prevalent misunderstanding regarding this discount is the belief that purchasing a reusable Starbucks cup is a prerequisite for eligibility. However, this is not the case.

“I bought a cup from Blue Bottle and [the Starbucks on campus] gave me the discount,” Augustine said.

As long as the cup is clean and empty, the discount will be added to the purchase. Starbucks adds this discount to highlight their sustainability efforts, and so far, it is working, as 20% of baristas use their personal cup for their shift beverage, according to the Starbucks website.

Pepperdine’s Role in Sustainability

Like Starbucks, Pepperdine is committed to sustainability. All campus trash cans are clearly labeled to distinguish between trash and recycling.

Dardano said she hopes the new Starbucks cups will encourage students to be more mindful of recycling and properly disposing of their waste on campus.

“We have compost bins all around campus,” Dardano, First-year Psychology major, said. “I’ve actually wanted to make signs of what people can compost because I notice that in the [cafeteria], some people do not know the difference between recycling and composting.”

As a sustainability minor, Dardano said she prides herself on making sure Seaver students understand the benefits of composting and recycling.

“I also see a lot of people with reusable water bottles, which is great,” Dardano said.

As Pepperdine continues to promote eco-friendly habits through recycling initiatives and composting efforts, Starbucks’ latest move aligns with a broader push toward sustainability.

Whether through compostable cups or reusable alternatives, both Starbucks and Pepperdine are encouraging students to rethink their waste habits — one cup at a time.

