Sip n Savor: Firelit Feast at Zinqué, Malibu





Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

As the moon illuminated the Malibu coastline, my friends and I soaked in the cozy ambiance of Zinqué. Nestled by a crackling fire pit, we eagerly anticipated the culinary delights awaiting us.

With drinks and laughter, we set off on a culinary adventure, ready to savor delicious flavors and create unforgettable moments.

Zinqué’s menu boasts a plethora of tempting options perfect for sharing, making it ideal for our relaxed evening by the fire. As I am 21 years old, I started with a refreshing Hugo Spritz, a delightful blend of St. Germain, sparkling wine, lime and fresh mint, setting the tone for the evening ahead.

Zinqué offers a large array of non-alcoholic drinks that are just as tasty, if not even more.

As a group we enjoyed a cheese board featuring a selection of Camembert, Comté and Époisses, adorned with honeycomb and Marcona almonds; each bite was a symphony of flavors.

In all my time at Zinqué, I have tried a diverse array of small plates. The chickpea fries, served with za’atar yogurt, were a crispy delight, while the fried artichokes with Caesar dressing were a savory indulgence.

One dish that always steals the show is the chicken bowl, a harmonious blend of flavors and textures that left me craving more. Tender chicken, perfectly cooked grains and an array of fresh vegetables danced on our palates, leaving us completely satisfied.

On this night with my friends, I tried the grilled shrimp, paired with za’atar yogurt, and it transported me to a coastal Mediterranean feeling with its vibrant flavors.

Vegetarians and vegans alike will find solace in Zinqué’s offerings, such as the colorful vegan plate featuring an assortment of raw, grilled and pickled seasonal vegetables, accompanied by baba ganoush and chickpea fries. Each bite was a celebration of nature, showcasing the restaurant’s commitment to quality and innovation.

The main course offerings were equally impressive with options ranging from Moroccan couscous to steak frites, each dish crafted with care and attention to detail. The next time I return to Zinqué I will be trying either the Provençal short ribs or the grilled salmon, served with brown and forbidden rice and spicy yogurt.

These two dishes sound like a testament to the restaurant’s dedication to fresh, sustainable ingredients.

As the night drew to a close, my friends and I reflected on our evening at Zinqué. The combination of delicious food, impeccable service and enchanting ambiance made for an unforgettable experience.

I know I will return, eager to explore more of the menu and create new memories. I see this becoming even more of a hot spot for Malibu locals this summer, especially since the closing time is later than nearby restaurants.

Zinqué is more than just a restaurant; it’s a destination where friends gather, stories are shared and culinary adventures await. Whether you’re looking for a casual meal or a special occasion, Zinqué offers an experience that is sure to have someone craving more.

Head to Zinqué, and let it whisk you away on a culinary journey you won’t soon forget.

___________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Victoria La Ferla via email: Victoria.laferla@pepperdine.edu or by Instagram @vlf_insider