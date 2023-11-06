Singing for a Bigger Purpose: Lindsay Hall Uses Her Passion to Connect With God

Lindsay Hall, junior International Studies major, said she gains something more out of her Pepperdine experience than just the academics.

Hall, a third-year from Staten Island, New York, has expressed herself musically during her past three years at Pepperdine primarily through leading worship.

Hall’s history in singing goes back a lot further than her time in Malibu. She has been singing since she was 5 years old, and her most prominent memory occurred at age 7, she said.

“When I was 7, my entire church went to Jersey Shore for a small retreat,” Hall said. “Radio Disney had a booth and huge stage set up on the beach, and as a 7-year-old girl of course I had to walk up.”

What started as a curious walk turned into Hall singing Miley Cyrus’ “Party in the USA” on stage and getting played on Radio Disney’s radio station. From this point on, singing was a larger part of her life than she had realized, Hall said.

When she turned 12, Hall’s parents recognized her natural talent and enrolled her in singing lessons. These did not seem to sit too well with young Hall, as she only lasted two months, she said.

“I was a really stubborn little kid,” Hall said. “At this point, I’d already known how I liked to sing and didn’t like someone telling me ‘Do it like this.’”

After partaking in countless plays and holiday caroling productions, Hall’s music journey took a turn. In high school, she said she found interest in joining the worship team at her local church.

Upon arriving at Pepperdine, Hall had her singing hopes set high. During New Student Orientation, she attended an event about worship and the Christian aspect of campus, she said. At the end, she recalls the speaker informing the crowd that if they were interested in anything worship-related, to come talk to them about the Well.

“It took a lot of courage, but I went up and introduced myself, and the rest is history,” Hall said.

Her first year, Hall sang for the Well three times which she said really helped in building her confidence. When her sophomore year rolled around, her relationship with singing was entirely elevated.

Upon arriving in Heidelberg, Germany for her semester abroad, Hall said she was quickly faced with a culture shock: Christianity and religion were not as integral as they were in the United States, especially compared to Pepperdine.

“My best friend Monica and I went to a church in Germany, and felt incredibly uncomfortable being in that vastly different setting,” Hall said.

Because of this lack of religious community, Hall said she made it her mission to create a space for other kids to worship.

Junior Jonah Wong said he was pleased to find out he would be in Heidelberg with Hall, and that the two of them would have the opportunity to lead house church.

“To me, Lindsay represents the one who will leave the 99 for the one,” Wong said. “She has a heart to care for the outsider, the one who strays away, and this is reflected in more than just her voice, but in her actions as well.”

During her time in Germany, Hall said she took on yet another new musical path: songwriting.

“Right before I got to Pepperdine, I received a prophecy from someone, saying that I would start writing songs,” Hall said. “I immediately thought, ‘Yeah, right,’ because I’ve been trying my whole life and never found success with it.”

While she was abroad, Hall said she finally started writing songs out of nowhere. Despite not finding success in the past, she said she has found a lot of encouragement within it, and doesn’t expect to write a hit on the first try.

Now that she’s back in Malibu, Hall said she still finds enjoyment in worship-centered singing, and said it’s now her main focus.

“When I’m feeling really into my faith, singing is the perfect way to display that,” Hall said.

However, with her senior year fast approaching, Hall said she has begun looking even further down the line.

“It’s always a constant battle in my mind as to whether or not I want to pursue singing after college,” Hall said.

After graduating from Pepperdine, Hall said her career in international studies will require either living or traveling abroad. Her and her best friend, junior Monica Kinzie, have been discussing ways to increase religion’s prominence in Europe, Hall said.

Hall said she knows they are not going to kickstart a Christian revolution, but thinks starting a small Protestant church in Europe is at least a good start.

As her roommate and best friend, Kinzie said she feels fortunate to be a part of Hall’s singing journey.

“Lindsay incorporates singing into everything,” Kinzie said. “We’re always singing in the car together and sending each other new songs that we love.”

Kinzie said she also sees firsthand the passion and natural talent Hall possesses.

“She doesn’t even need to practice because she can perfectly belch out any song and has such a special talent that never feels forced,” Kinzie said.

Hall’s relationship with singing has simultaneously strengthened her relationship with God, which Kinzie said all her friends can see.

“She talks about singing in such a way that it is a gift from God and she makes every effort to glorify Him to the best of her ability,” Kinzie said.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter @PeppGraphic

Email Amanda Monahan: amanda.monahan@pepperdine.edu