SGA Candidates Advocate for Transparency

In conjunction with the Pepperdine Debate Team, the Student Government Association hosted its first Candidates Debate on Monday, Feb. 17 in the Raitt Recital Hall. The public event introduced the candidates to the community, allowing them to answer questions and debate policy.

Steven Weinstock, SGA director of the General Judicial Council and co-coordinator of the debate, said the goal is for students to get to know their candidates in a format that reflects a traditional political campaign process. Candidates are often selected solely from the posters they place around campus, but hopefully, this debate can further involve the community in the campaign process, Weinstock said.

“You should be civically involved, honestly,” Weinstock said. “The people who end up making changes on SGA are the people who have the drive and the passion and are really willing to put in the hours.”

Ashleigh Weinstock and Chris Hamden, assistant student directors of the Pepperdine Debate Team, moderated the event. Two minutes were allotted for opening remarks, followed by two questions on differing SGA or student body-centered topics and ended with another two-minute time slot for closing remarks.

“I reached out to debate and they were really willing to help and they really did a lot of the powerlifting on this event,” Weinstock said.

Transparency is Key

Candidates across the board advocated for increased overall transparency between SGA and the student body, stating clear communication about budget and resolution decisions should be a top priority.

Presidential candidate Zayd Salahieh said he promises students will be engaged and informed.

“As the bridge between students and administration SGA owes it to all of you to be transparent, you deserve to know where your student life fees are going, what decisions are being made and how we are actively working to improve your day-to-day life on campus,” Salahieh said.

Angela Ying, candidate for vice president of finance, is running on the implementation of an open-door policy between SGA and the entirety of the student body. She said the hope is students will feel welcome to approach her with any financial questions they might have.

“The open-door policy is something I am really strong about,” Ying said. “Anyone can come into the SGA office and I’ll happily explain anything, from the retreat to anything else they want to know.”

Ellie Scoggins, candidate for executive vice president, advocated for SGA to be made more accessible for students. By providing resources like Zoom recordings of weekly meetings and reigniting SGA’s presence on social media, SGA can offer more transparency and constituents can have a clear understanding of SGA’s function on campus, Scoggins said.

“Transparency is one of the most sought-after values in leadership and if I were to be elected I promise I would make it my top priority that SGA informs the student body on its operations,” Scoggins said.

While those running for executive positions make promises about initiatives, they do not actually have control over what gets passed, Scoggins said. Those decisions are made by the Senate’s vote.

“So they can make all these promises for you but you need to know the only thing they can actually promise you is transparency,” Scoggins said.

Additionally, Jacqueline Justiss, candidate for executive vice president, said though students can follow resolutions via the SGA website, it would be beneficial for students to see what is happening after those resolutions are passed.

“We talk about transparency, that should be a given,” Justiss said. “And with me as your VP I will make sure that not only will we know why certain resolutions are passed and they seem to have the support from the student body but also what administration seems to think of those as well and why they may or may not be implemented.”

Giving Back to The Student Body

Sophomore class president candidates Sophia Espinosa and Adelle Tupsheva each spoke on their intention to implement more efficient transportation resources for students who live on campus.

Espinoza said she hopes to expand upon Pepperdine’s past partnerships with services like Lyft and Uber. Tupsheva will push for more shuttle rides to beaches, shopping areas and public transit hubs.

“This is the biggest issue for us underclassmen that I really want to tackle first thing because I am tired of driving around people in my car,” Tupsheva said.

Ying said her focus is fiscal responsibility and the effective allocation of SGA resources. Directing funds toward student clubs and organizations will create more spaces for student belonging, Ying said.

“While SGA does not directly control ICC’s budget we can be a resource for guidance more funding and a helping hand for clubs to plan impactful events,” Ying said.

H.L. McCullough, presidential candidate and former Graphic news staff writer, said he promises to advance, amplify and advocate by strengthening the connection between clubs and organizations. This way, he said, every student can find a place to thrive.

“Most importantly I want to create a campus environment that is not only beautiful but fun and welcoming,” McCullough said.

SGA’s resources should benefit the entire student body, said Sultonbek Khamidov, candidate for vice president of finance.

“Believe me when I say this, we have a lot of money and my main goal is to redirect all of that money toward you,” Khamidov said.

Candidates for junior and senior class president as well as vice president of administration are running unopposed.

Ballots will be emailed to the student body on Election Day on Wednesday, Feb. 19, starting at 8 a.m. The ballot will be open until 8 a.m. the following day.

