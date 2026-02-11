Seniors Take Steps Toward Post-Grad Life

A promotional banner is displayed in front of the Career Center on Jan. 26. The center hosts various events, including resume reviews and career advising. Photo by Cristal Soto



As graduation approaches, seniors are faced with the reality of leaving college behind. Many students are now making difficult decisions about careers, relocation and life after Pepperdine.

While some are prepared to enter the workforce, others, like Biology major Mia Gastile, who is on track as a pre-med student, said leaving Pepperdine is like leaving the training wheels behind.

“It does feel really daunting,” Gastile said. “I’m from Chicago, so Pepperdine’s been my center for four years. The roads and everything have all stemmed from Pepperdine.”

Senior Mia Gastile poses in a photograph for her upcoming graduation. Gastile said she plans on applying to nursing programs near Pepperdine’s campus. Photo courtesy of Mia Gastile

Senior Economics major Rob Szczepaniak said graduation feels like the start of a new beginning.

“It feels both fun, exciting and scary,” Szczepaniak said. “We’ve been in school since we were six or seven, so part of me is relieved it will finally be over. At the same time, it’s scary because we’re stepping into the real world without school. It marks a new chapter of your life.”

Senior Rob Szczepaniak photographs a sunset at Ralph’s beach March 2025. Szczepaniak uses his camera to photograph artifacts for his website. Photo courtesy of Rob Szczepaniak

There is a reason some seniors are hesitant to leave the safety of college, as national data shows the increased difficulty in entering the career market. The class of 2025 applied earlier, and to more jobs, than the class of 2024, yet received less job offers than the latter, according to the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE).

While this transition may seem intimidating, Maile Hetherington, director of career opportunities at the Career Center, said their staff is there to help guide students.

“When students come back from winter break, and it’s spring semester, we do see a lot of seniors coming in,” Hetherington said. “And then we also try just to help positively encourage students at this time too, because we want to make sure they have as many options as possible.”

The Career Center places strong emphasis on resume and cover letter preparation, since that can make or break an application, Hetherington said. Furthermore, Handshake is crucial in the transitional job-search process.

“You’re 85% more likely to be contacted by an employer when your profile is complete,” Hetherington said. “Employers often look at students’ profiles similarly to a LinkedIn — that’s your professional profile. So having that populated with your experience, your skills, your career interests, all of those things will help students just have a stronger brand when employers are looking for them.”

Some graduates-to-be are starting their last semester with a clear plan for post-grad life. Szczepaniak said he plans to continue growing his ancient art business after graduation while working either part-time or full-time.

Ancient artifacts listed for purchase on Szczepaniak’s website. Prices can be as high as $9,000, depending on quality and age. Photo courtesy of Rob Szczepaniak

“Right now, I’ll definitely continue my business and grow it more,” Szczepaniak said. “Five years from now, my big dream is to be successful enough through the ancient art business to hopefully have at least one gallery in Switzerland.”

Other seniors do not know what the future holds for them.

“I’m mentally preparing myself for the possibility that literally anything can happen,” Gastile said. “But also, I am a Christian, and I do know that God has the plan for my life already.”

