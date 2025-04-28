Seniors Come Together to Reminiscence and Enjoy Community at Senior Sunset

Pepperdine’s Student Programming Board, Student Government Association (SGA), Student Wellness Advisory Board (SWAB) and the Student Alumni Organization (SAO) put together Senior Sunset to celebrate the Pepperdine seniors. The event was held on Alumni Park from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Seniors enjoyed Prince Street Pizza, Class of 2025 merch from SGA’s vault, a chance to take photos with each other and various refreshments such as drinks and charcuterie.

“I’ve enjoyed seeing old faces and people that I just don’t get to see in my classes,” senior Kiara Bromberg said. “It’s nice being here and thinking back to when we were freshmen and did New Student Mugging. It’s a full circle moment.”

Senior Aja Johnson said with graduation approaching she is feeling sentimental.

“I feel really happy, and a little bit sad but I’m looking around and seeing old and new friends come together which is beautiful,” Johnson said.

In addition to the free food, merch and photo booth there was also an opportunity for seniors to perform at Coffeehouse. Seniors Anna Spivey and Viviana Hernandez performed an original song they wrote together while studying abroad in Washington, D.C.

“My favorite part of the event has been performing at Coffeehouse the original song that Viviana and I wrote together,” Spivey said. “When we saw the sign up we said it’s the perfect occasion to perform the song and I’m very glad that we got to. It was a good way to reminisce on a memory from the past four years.”

Spivey said she is going to miss the Pepperdine community the most.

“Even though the community lasts post grad the friendships we have now are the strongest they are going to be,” Spivey said. “It’s also so great here because people are always open to talking and getting to know each other.”

Johnson said she will miss seeing the people she sees every day and the routine she has with them.

“I’m going to miss having a routine of waking up and seeing my best friends every day,” Johnson said. “Little moments like this I’m going to miss where we’re all together.”

Senior Josh Fecht said the advice he would give to his freshman year self is to know that everything will work out.

Bromberg said that students should not be afraid to put themselves out there.

“Don’t be afraid to put yourself out there and try to meet as many people as possible,” Bromberg said. Try to not have a closed mind when making friends.”

Johnson said students should just do everything they can and say yes.

“I would say to just do things and that really means going to the events the Board throws and saying yes more to doing things,” Johnson said. “Because my unexpected yes’s have led me to the best moments.”

