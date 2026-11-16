Seaver Career Center Equips Students for the Future

The Career Center team is composed of two directors, four career advisors and two managers, all who help students in their career journey, according to the Career Center. Over 80% of the Seaver Class of 2025 is settled (employed, in grad school, volunteering full time or in the military) within six months after graduation, according to Success After Seaver. Art by Cara Tang

The Seaver College Career Center is ready to guide students through their professional journey. Composed of a team of experts, the Career Center offers a multitude of services to help students plan their future — from building a resume, to finding an internship and preparing for job interviews.

While job searching may seem like an intimidating process, the Career Center supports students in discovering the industry they want to pursue.

“Supporting students in that career exploration process with career advising — it’s very customized to their particular interest areas and job functions,” said director of Career Education Marla Pontrelli. “We offer a number of different programs that help students explore different industries, but also connect them with a professional network that includes alumni and employers as well.”

Accessible Resources

The Career Center offers a variety of career-related programs and events, including the Career Coaching Program, the job shadow program, the Ask an Alum series and career treks.

“There’s quite a few things students can access beyond just our office to expand their network and really understand what it means to be competitive in the world of work now,” Pontrelli said.

The Career Center occupies the second floor of the Thornton Administrative Center (TAC) on Nov. 4. To meet with a career advisor, students can schedule an appointment through Handshake or on the Career Center website. Photos by Griffin Pilcher

Pontrelli said students most commonly use the Career Center’s career advising appointments.

Career advisors are assigned a student population group, primarily based on division or career interests, and teach students about opportunities within their field.

In the advising meetings, students can have a one-on-one conversation about their resumes. As career experts, advisors critique students’ resumes to make them more effective and impressive to employers.

On top of the abundance of services offered, Pontrelli said Pepperdine invites recruiters and companies to campus every week, totaling over 100 employers and organizations a semester who are actively searching for students to recruit.

“There’s a lot of opportunities on campus that students are not always tapping into or fully accessing, so we try to be a bridge to the broader network of people that want to hire our students and are seeking talent,” Pontrelli said.

Getting Involved

The Career Center also helps students discover their professional identities, Pontrelli said.

“There’s lots to explore and really identify within yourself to build a cohesive career story before you’re even applying actively to any jobs or internships,” Pontrelli said.

In the Thriving in College (WVS 100) course required for first-year students, two sessions are dedicated to the Career Center.

Students in WVS 100 also create a college-level resume, Pontrelli said, so that they are prepared for any future career endeavor.

“We talk about career competencies, which are essentially the skills employers are hiring for,” Pontrelli said. “Things like communication, critical thinking, teamwork — giving students that framework to really develop and seek opportunities.”

The team encourages students to start by having a basic, exploratory conversation with a career advisor.

“We give students a practical, accessible strategy to really move forward with wherever they’re at,” Pontrelli said. “We love to work alongside them and develop them and connect them to the right pieces of information, tools and people that are going to make that process easier for them.”

The Value of Building Relationships

Brian Hemsworth, visiting instructor of Advertising and Integrated Marketing Communication, said he takes his Introduction to Advertising (ADV 275) classes on an “on-campus field trip” to the Career Center each semester.

“I really value the idea of a career center that helps students find internships, find jobs, helps them with resumes [and] helps them with interview training,” Hemsworth said. “I also think it’s a resource that many students simply overlook or ignore, and I think it’s probably one of the most valuable ones here at Pepperdine.”

After the visit, he requires students to submit a resume reviewed and signed by a worker at the Career Center to ensure that students know where the office is located, feel comfortable visiting them and potentially learn about additional benefits they provide.

“You should prepare your resume before you need to send your resume,” Hemsworth said. “All that preparation will pay immense dividends.”

Pepperdine alumnus Jeremy M. Evans, Founder and CEO of California Sports Lawyer, speaks at an Ask An Alum Info Session Nov. 12. Pontrelli said the Ask an Alum series features alumni from different industries speaking about their work and experiences.

Pepperdine alumni have lifelong access to work with the Career Center, Hemsworth said. This is an asset many graduates can take advantage of when undergoing changes in their careers and employment contracts.

“There’s a richness to what they do, and they really do it from a good place,” Hemsworth said. “They do it from a place of really trying to help people.”

Senior Advertising major Mia DiTomasso said she began utilizing the Career Center her junior year to work on her resume and portfolio. She worked with the career advisor for Communication Division majors, Sherilyn Ashena.

Through her relationship with Ashena, DiTomasso obtained an internship opportunity for Seasick Productions in March.

DiTomasso is also a mentee in the Career Coaching Program, which includes improving her resume to increase its impact and conducting mock informational interviews.

“Having a mentor who’s very successful in all of the above is very helpful, and being with a mentor and also your peers is such a nice part of the curriculum,” DiTomasso said.

As graduation approaches, DiTomasso said she will continue to use her relationships with the Career Center to find a job.

“If you’re not utilizing the Career Center, it’s not that you can’t have success, but it’s just that you’re not utilizing yourself to the best capability or to the best opportunities that you have,” DiTomasso said.

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Contact Jordan Baquiran via email: jordanisabel.baquiran@pepperdine.edu