School of Public Policy Holds LA28 Sports Diplomacy Panel

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Pepperdine’s School of Public Policy (SPP) hosted a panel on public and private leadership in global sport in Wilburn Auditorium.

The Oct. 28 discussion examined the preparation and dynamics for the upcoming 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. Pete Peterson, dean of the School of Public Policy, opened the event alongside David Mansdoerfer (’11), active chair of the Wilson Center. Matthew McMahon, the Wilson Center’s visiting fellow for Sports Diplomacy, served as the moderator.

With the Olympics approaching in less than two years, the School of Public Policy announced a partnership with the Wilson Center, a congressionally chartered think tank based in Washington, D.C. Through this collaboration, the school was given an endowment that funds opportunities for graduate students and a grant for two Wilson student fellows.

The panel included three guests: Evan Felsing from the U.S. Department of State’s Olympic and Paralympic Coordination Office, Deputy Mayor Amanda Daflos from the Office of Strategic Partnerships and Priscilla Cheng, chief external affairs and officer of LA28.

“We’re hosting some of the world’s other kinds of largest events between now and 2028,” Daflos said when discussing the city’s ability to support many major sporting events in a short time. “For us in LA, it’s sort of a par for the course.”

Felsing outlined a major goal for the event: Creating a positive image of the United States to the rest of the world. He looked back on the moments fans remembered after the 2026 FIFA World Cup — Norwegian fans rowing and tourists trying to fly back with ranch dressing among them.

The upcoming summer games are anticipating over 150 heads of state in attendance, compared to the roughly 86 present at the Paris Summer Olympics. Felsing described the prioritization of domestic safety, not just in anticipation of high ranking officials, but for all attendees. The government is monitoring visas, while attempting to correctly filter international visitors.

In the Los Angeles City Office, Daflos looked into putting LA natives at the forefront of planning efforts. A major project the office took on is “28 projects before 2028,” including efforts aimed at supporting art culture, which Daflos said she believes is an important part of the Angeleno identity.

She also clarified that the city won’t build any new infrastructure, instead improving on what is already present to accommodate the “15 million people” planning to attend.

Cheng discussed the cooperation between public and private organizations. She outlined the goals to make the event successful: safety, transportation and experience.

Cheng also sees permanent change for residents as a result. She discussed recently-passed Assembly Bill 2436, allowing student athletes competing in California to receive in-state tuition and healthcare at universities. Cheng hopes LA28 will be a catalyst for further improvement in the area.

The panel concluded with Peterson pointing to future collaborations with the Wilson Center that will expand to the Washington, D.C., campus and possibly beyond.

Though there will be several challenges within the next two years, Daflos said “that LA does it, we like to say, better than anybody else.”

This story was copy edited by Lila Rendel.

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Contact Julianna Charnecki via email: julianna.charnecki@pepperdine.edu