Roadblocks, Wildfires and New Discoveries: The Class of 2028’s Welcome to Pepperdine

A dynamic mix of challenges and memorable experiences marked this academic year. From unexpected wildfires to the ever-evolving landscape of virtual learning, the year proved to be as unpredictable as it was rewarding.

The first semester, in particular, served as a crucial period of adjustment for incoming first-years.

As they navigated the transition into college life, first-year students were simultaneously introduced to the unique rhythm and beauty of Malibu living — an experience that shaped their early days on campus in profound ways.

Six events proved to be particularly significant for Pepperdine students and combined the scariest times with the best memories.

“This year was crazy, but super fun,” first-year Jerry Li said.

The Heat Wave

During the first few weeks of the fall semester at Pepperdine, an intense heat wave posed significant challenges for students, especially first-years adjusting to dorm life without air conditioning, first-year Matvey Golovatch said.

“It [the heatwave] made it a lot harder to get through school,” Golovatch said.

As an international student from Canada, Golovatch said learning to survive the extreme heat during that time was particularly difficult.

While Pepperdine prohibits air conditioning units in dorm rooms, students are permitted to use fans, according to the Pepperdine website — many students said they relied on this.

“[My roommate and I] had to buy two fans, and they were going all the time, every day,” Golovatch said.

However, fans were not the only method students used to stay cool during the heatwave. Some students said they rotated their outfits frequently or even took cold showers.

“I had to cold-shower and change clothes three times a day because I was so hot,” Li said.

Although the heatwave brought rough living conditions, there were a few positives that emerged, at least for some.

“At least I got tan,” Li said.

BB Gun On Campus

No sooner had the heat wave subsided than students found themselves fixated on their phones, as a startling video began circulating rapidly across social media. This event, in which a man with a BB gun drove onto campus, happened on only the third day of the school year.

The footage showed a man driving through Pepperdine’s campus with what appeared to be a gun protruding from his car window on the afternoon of Aug. 21.

According to first-year Calli Ellis, platforms like Fizz, Instagram and Snapchat were flooded with the video as it spread quickly among the student body. Ellis said she saw the video of the gunman through Snapchat.

Pepperdine handled the situation immediately and students said they still felt safe on campus.

“I was never super concerned because [the whole situation] got shut down immediately,” Golovatch said.

The weapon was ultimately identified as a BB gun — a type of air-powered firearm designed to shoot small metal or plastic pellets, often used for recreational target practice or training purposes, according to Airsoft Station.

Franklin Fire

At the start of finals week for the fall semester, Pepperdine students experienced an event that left the campus community in a state of shock and confusion the evening of Dec. 9.

Unlike the Woolsey Fire in 2018, which some Malibu residents and faculty experienced seven years ago, this incident was entirely new to most first-years — particularly those unfamiliar with California and its unique challenges.

“The Franklin Fire was like a movie,” Li said. “[My roommates and I] saw the skies turning red, so we climbed onto the roof of our dorm to see what was happening and then left campus immediately.”

Many first-years sheltered in place in Payson Library over the three-day period during which the Franklin Fire took place.

Li, an international student from Hong Kong, shared that he had never encountered anything like the Franklin Fire before and expressed his belief that Pepperdine could have managed the situation more effectively. Ellis said she felt similar about the situation.

“There was so much uncertainty,” Ellis said.

Palisades Fire

The Palisades Fire, which broke out Jan. 7, presented unique challenges as it followed closely on the heels of the Franklin Fire.

Many students, who were watching the news unfold from home as winter break wrapped up, feared that the Palisades Fire might impact Pepperdine as severely as the Franklin Fire had.

For out-of-state students, the uncertainty created a sense of confusion and hesitation — many said they were unsure whether to return to campus or remain home while awaiting clarity on how the University would respond to and manage the evolving situation.

“I had no idea what to do because I was in Hong Kong and I had no idea whether to fly back or not,” Li said.

Even after returning to Pepperdine following the containment of the Palisades Fire, students said they continued to feel and witness the lasting impact of the devastating wildfires.

“The second we got onto campus, we could just smell the smoke and it was so heavy,” Golovatch said.

Zoom Classes

With the fires came the return of Zoom classes. On Jan. 9, President Jim Gash informed the Pepperdine community via email that the first week of classes of the spring semester would take place online.

Zoom classes held particular resonance for first-years, many of whom had already experienced remote learning during their first year of high school in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Pepperdine Zoom classes were super reminiscent of my Zoom classes in high school,” Ellis said.

Many first-year students said they found it challenging to stay engaged in these classes, particularly given that the majority were lecture-based and lacked interactive elements.

“There was a big inconsistency between professors and divisions,” Li said. “Some professors wanted to hold class and some wanted shorter classes, which was confusing.”

Pepperdine also moved to Zoom classes for two days during the mudslides the week of Feb. 10. These mudslides buried an already-recovering PCH, most notably harming Duke’s Malibu.

PCH Closure

The closure of Pacific Coast Highway (PCH) posed significant challenges for students living in Malibu, as it extended travel times to Los Angeles and other surrounding areas.

Despite these inconveniences, the closure of PCH brought unexpected benefits to the Pepperdine community, particularly for first-year students, whether they immediately recognized it or not.

“I now spend more time at the beaches and at the Malibu Country Mart,” Li said.

With limited access to destinations outside Malibu, such as Los Angeles or Santa Monica, many students said they found themselves more grounded in their immediate surroundings. This shift led to deeper connections with nature, local hangouts and the campus environment they now call home.

“I’ve explored new beaches and new restaurants, which is so fun,” Ellis said.

Amidst the many hardships Pepperdine’s newest class faced this year, moments of joy, growth and discovery have continued to emerge, proving that even in the most challenging circumstances, light can still break through.

