Revival of Music: The Power Behind A Solo Artist

Solo artist Spencer Kincaid works at a music studio in August 2024. Kincaid writes and records all of his own songs. Photo courtesy of Spencer Kincaid

There was once a time when bands defined generations. Four figures crossing Abbey Road. Five teenagers dancing in perfect sync. Crowds chanting a group’s name together as one.

Today, spotlights illuminate one face. One name dominates the streaming charts. Single artists carry the weight of this era of music.

While bands continue to leave their mark on the industry, the solo artist has experienced a remarkable revival, reshaping the way audiences connect with music. The age of the band has not disappeared, but the age of the solo artist has undeniably left its mark.

“The music industry always finds ways of reinventing itself,” said Sebastian Moody, an artist manager and Head of Partnerships at Powerline Entertainment. “At least for now, we’re in that solo artist era, and it’s been that way for quite some time.”

From Bands to Brands

Today’s music industry demands more than just great songs. Success increasingly depends on an artist’s ability to build a compelling personal brand — one defined by a distinctive image, authentic storytelling, strategic partnerships and a signature sound.

“Having a recognizable brand is becoming more and more important every decade,” Moody said.

Moody himself has collaborated with global brands, including Disney+, Sephora and Fender, in order to forge strategic partnerships that elevate emerging artists and creators. He’s even worked alongside some of the industry’s biggest names, such as Ringo Starr and Colin Hay.

“Now, social media has become a creator marketplace for partnerships, and brands are really looking for somebody who not only embodies the brand, but represents it well,” Moody said.

For the smaller, upcoming artists, creating a brand is what helps fuel a successful career, said Spencer Kincaid, emerging LA solo artist who goes by the alias “Set Loose.”

“In a sea of everyone trying to get heard, the best thing you could do is not just be another face in the crowd,” Kincaid said. “The hardest thing is making great music, but at the same time, getting it out there with a strong brand image to be noticed and remembered.”

Spencer Kincaid performs with his guitar in April 2026. This photoshoot was a promotional campaign for Kincaid’s newest single. Photo courtesy of Spencer Kincaid

Creative Freedom

A solo artist is able to express creative freedom while simultaneously owning their artistic identity. For Kincaid, pursuing music as a solo artist was a natural path, allowing him to create and express himself without the compromise needed within a band.

“Getting a band together and keeping it together is one of the hardest things in the world,” Kincaid said. “Imagine trying to get three to six people together every Wednesday at 5 – it’s near impossible.”

For touring musician Anna Moss, her creative freedom is laid out in her solo project, where she said she pushes out more vulnerable and raw music to her audiences.

“My solo project is very personal, and that’s really nice to be able to open up to my audience in a very personal way like that,” Moss said.

Anna Moss poses for a headshot in June 2025. Moss’ image is defined by vibrant colors and eclectic fashion choices. Photo courtesy of Drew Bordeaux

Moss performs in two distinct musical projects: Handmade Moments, the band she continues to tour and create music with, and her solo project, Anna Moss. While both reflect her artistry, Moss said her solo work allows her to explore more personal themes and creative ideas, attracting a different audience than the work of her band.

Moss released her debut solo album “Amnesty” in 2024, where she sings about heavy personal themes of isolation, depression and love during the COVID-19 pandemic.





Anna Moss rocks out on tour in May 2025. Moss finished both her West Coast and East Coast tours in October 2026. Photo courtesy of Kate Hull

“Writing my own music keeps me connected to myself, and I found strength through my voice and through writing songs that have helped me navigate really hard times,” Moss said.

Through October 2026, Moss is touring all over California, where she even stopped at Malibu’s own Aviator Nation Dreamland.

The Impact of Technology

Social media has played a pivotal role in the resurgence of the solo artist, giving musicians unprecedented opportunities to connect directly with fans and build lasting relationships beyond their music, Moody said.

“Never before was it as important to have this digital following of people who obsess over you every day,” Moody said. “You need to be engaged with that fan base constantly.”

Maintaining parasocial relationships on social media has become an extension of an artist’s identity, shaping the audiences they attract.

“Fans often choose artists based on a moral belief system or values that that artist represents,” Moody said. “So it’s important for the artist to respond to comments online, engage with their audience and be relatable.”

While technology can be helpful for building a platform, artificial intelligence (AI) platforms have been increasingly harmful to the rising solo artist.

“Subconsciously, people crave human vulnerabilities and I think that’s getting lost as we transition into this time with AI,” Moss said. “People will hire AI for making music, and it’s really brutal.”

50,000 AI-generated songs are uploaded to Spotify every day, according to The Guardian.

“AI music is kind of killing the world because it doesn’t have a point of view,” Kincaid said. “AI will never replicate the human experience.”

The Future of the Solo Artist

As solo artists continue to revive the music industry, the female solo pop star is reinventing the future of the music industry.

“We’re just having this boom of female artists because they are just extremely talented and deliver perspective that’s probably more emotionally intelligent than some male artists,” Moody said.

Across genres, female solo artists like Taylor Swift, SZA, Megan Moroney, Cardi B and more have become some of the music industry’s most influential forces, pairing musical success with powerful personal brands and devoted fan communities, Moody said.

(From left to right) Taylor Swift, SZA, Megan Moroney and Cardi B are just a few of the music industry’s most influential female solo artists. The female pop star is continuing to reinvent the future of the music industry. Graphic by Nina Fife

Moody believes their influence is helping shape the future of the industry, with female solo artists poised to continue leading the charts, setting cultural trends and redefining the next era of music.

“We’re finally getting representation in music, both in the female and the LGBTQ+ communities like we’ve never seen before,” Moody said. “The future is bright for the solo artist.”

This story was copy edited by Lila Rendel.



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