Review: The Biggest Names in Music at The BRITs

Harry Styles opened The BRITs with a high energy performance singing “As It Was” Feb. 11 at The O2 Arena in London. Styles won big as he won all four BRITs he was nominated for. Photos courtesy of BRIT Awards UK

Transparency item: A review provides an informed and opinionated critique. These informed critiques are published to make a recommendation to readers. This review is the opinion of the writer.

An evening of singing, dancing and celebrating — The BRIT Awards was full of jaw-dropping performances and unfiltered moments. For its 43rd year, the award show held in London celebrates music’s biggest names both in Britain and internationally.

Held almost a week after the Grammys, the BRITs recognized names in the music industry for their work. British comedian Mo Gilligan hosted the awards show for his second consecutive year. Despite introducing Lewis Capaldi as Sam Capaldi, Gilligan bounced back with his interactions with the audience which brought laughter and lightened the mood of the show.

This year, the public voted for the awards in the categories: Alternative/Rock Act, Dance Act, Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act and Pop/R&B Act. The vote took place on TikTok and fans were able to cast their vote for their favorites, according to the TikTok newsroom.

Opening the show with a red glittery vest, Harry Styles brought another great performance of “As It Was.” Styles, who was nominated for four BRITs, was expected to be a big name of the night, and he was — taking home all four awards. Styles won Pop/R&B act, Artist of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year.

In his acceptance speech for Artist of the Year, Styles not only thanked his mom for signing him up for The X Factor but also thanked some familiar names that Styles’ fans know pretty well.

“I want to thank Niall, Louis, Liam and Zayn because I wouldn’t be here without you either. Thank you so much,” Styles said in his acceptance speech.

After this speech, Styles and Gilligan took a shot on stage. Throughout the night, other side remarks and jokes were made about drinking during the show — Gilligan even blamed the strong drinks at the BRITs for saying Lewis Capaldi’s name wrong. After winning Song of the Year, Styles and Capaldi shared a kiss at the bottom of the stage — another unexpected moment of the night.

Lizzo was nominated for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year. Despite not winning in these categories, she put on a high-energy and captivating performance. Dressed in all pink and a large pink feather headwear, she performed a medley of “Special,” “About Damn Time” and “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).”

Lizzo performs a medley of songs from her 2022 album, “Special,” at the BRITs on Feb. 11 at The O2 Arena in London. Lizzo and her dancers rocked the stage with bright, pink outfits and energetic choreography.

Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed the one and only, “Unholy.” Along with the set-up of an auto body shop on stage, the black outfits and special effects contributed to a fun and unique performance.

Wet Leg, a new up-and-coming indie rock band, took home the award for Best New Artist and Group of the Year. They also performed “Chaise Lounge” and the dancers dressed in owl and other animal costumes elevated the performance for viewers. Wet Leg also went on tour and opened for Styles on his Love on Tour.

Beyoncé can add two Brits to her 32 Grammys as she took home the award for International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year. She was not in attendance but sent a video acceptance speech.

The BRITs was filled with music, laughter and fun. The awards honored some of the biggest names in music and nominees and winners spent their moment in the spotlight.

Other performers included:

Other winners included:

