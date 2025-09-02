Review: ‘Big Rock Burning’ Tells Stories of Community in Palisades Fire

Photo courtesy of Conscious Contact Entertainment

When you lose everything but each other, true love is formed and neighbors become family.

“Big Rock Burning: An Untold Story of the 2025 LA Fires,” captures the heartbreaking aftermath of the night the Palisades Fire ran through Malibu on Jan. 7, leaving nothing but memories and neighbors attempting to pick up the pieces.

Jo and Colin Drummond opened the film in a scene where they’re walking in the rubble that was once their home. Like many families in Big Rock, they have had their homes throughout generations. Generations of memories and children growing up in these homes were gone in an instant.

When Big Rock residents were calling for help, no help came. First responders were ordered not to enter Big Rock due to it being classified as too dangerous. Meanwhile, heroic Big Rock residents were fighting the flames with fire hoses and water from their swimming pools.

In acts of shrewd bravery, residents were fighting on their own to protect what they love.

As a Pepperdine community, we’ve seen the first-hand effects that come from the devastation and fear catastrophic fires present. This film perfectly captures the shock, heartbreak and fear that ensues during tragedy’s such as these.

Director David Goldblum (“Grassland“, “Sell/Buy/Date“) presents this documentary as a heartwarming display of a community that has lost everything yet beautifully stays together through it all. Goldblum is a Big Rock resident who lost his home during the Palisades Fire and knew he was called to serve in the way he does best: to tell a beautiful story.

More than 40 members of the Big Rock community who lost their homes played an active role in creating the short documentary. Together, they aim not only to share their story but also to drive meaningful change in how fire-prone communities like Malibu prepare for disasters and how authorities respond — urging a stronger, more present role as neighborhoods fighting to protect their homes.

Goldblum said this film serves as a call to action. Another fire will come again, but next time Malibu needs the resources to keep their homes and loved ones safe.

“My goal is to raise awareness of systemic failures, push for accountability and preparedness, and help communities get the tools they need to protect themselves,” Goldblum said. “It’s about turning survival stories into systemic change.”

Executive Producer Mark Hamill (“Star Wars,” “Life of Chuck“) has been a Big Rock resident for over 20 years. He said he’s seen the ways his community has truly come together throughout this tragedy and he wanted to do anything he could to help.

“I’m so glad our story can be told,” Hamill said.

Goldblum brought on Julie Parker Benello (“Athlete A,” the Oscar-winning feature documentary and “American Factory“) and James Costa (”The Dating Game,” “Welcome to Chechnya”). Executive producers include Hamill and Bryan Fogel (the Oscar-winning feature documentary “Icarus”).

This dream-team has created a conversation starter surrounding what it means to truly love your neighbor as yourself and how to advocate for a better tomorrow.

The documentary will be available to view in theaters starting Sept. 7.

