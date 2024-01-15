RelateWell: The Hub Hosts a New Relationship Workshop

New Year, New Us, New Well! This semester, The Well, hosted by the Hub for Spiritual Life, has partnered with Relationship IQ to welcome a follow-up workshop series called the “RelateWell.” RelateWell, located in the Lighthouse every Thursday at 11 a.m., and noon, is a six-week program focused on growing and reinforcing individuals’ relationships.

Relationship IQ aims to assist young adults through their relationships, both social and romantic, using their custom “psychoeducational curriculum.” This is the combination of “social science research” and “theology,” according to the rIQ website.

This six-week series dives into the connection between Christianity and relationships, ranging from romantic to simple friendships. The workshop provides practical tools for participants to create stronger, Christ-centered relationships.

“The Hub for Spiritual Life is very passionate about relationships and relationships with God,” said Dr. Dori Lansbach, assistant director of Relationship IQ. “So, we felt that it was a natural partnership to help highlight areas where students can learn how to create strong relationships.”

Throughout the series, Lansbach and Dr. Kelly Haer will use their extensive knowledge and experience with the psychology of relationships to discuss relationship topics. Some of these topics include “Pain and Peace cycles” and Relationship Attachment models, all meant to create the skills needed to strengthen relationships, they said.

The Pain and Peace Cycle examines how situations that have caused individuals harm and emotional discomfort can be used to provide healing and peace in their relationships.

In week three, Lansbach and Haer will explain the Relationship Attachment models, a practical framework that details how to progress practically through a healthy relationship

“This model addresses concerns such as, ‘When I meet somebody, how long should I get to know them before I start to rely, trust and commit to them?’ This is a natural progression and helps us look at the unhealthy sides of relationships,” Lansbach said.

In this first week, titled “Relationship with God,” Lansbach and Hear discussed how personal relationships with God are manifested through people’s relationships with others. Attendees were able to grasp the connection between a strong relationship with God and others through activities like drawing a relationship cartoon.

First-year student Julie Joy has expressed her excitement for this new workshop.

“I have never experienced a seminar that combines both young adult relationships and Christianity,” Joy said. “I look forward to what I will learn these next few weeks.”

Many first-year students were in attendance for the first session, mostly due to the Well sermon the night prior. Jeff Walling, director of Youth Leadership Initiative, was the speaker for the night and presented on how people’s relationships with others often reflect their relationship with God.

Walling created a human pyramid and received constant laughter from fellow Waves while preaching the importance of quality relationships and encouraging them to attend the RelateWell series.

Another first-year, Bella-Soleil Lange, thoroughly enjoyed the Well and is looking forward to learning how she can enhance her current relationships.

“Going into the new year, I have been able to reflect on my relationships, and attending this workshop has shown me how to form meaningful, Christ-filled relationships,” Lange said.

The RelateWell will serve as a continuation of the Well, dissecting the word from Wednesday night and creating practical skills on Thursday afternoons. If you are looking for ways to improve your interpersonal skills using practical Christian tools, consider coming to RelateWell at The Lighthouse every Thursday at 11 a.m., or noon.

___________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Email Shalom Montgomery: shalom.montgomery@pepperdine.edu