Reading Transports Students to Their Dream Realities

Senior Reagan Wexelman reads at a coffee shop in Lafayette, Calif. while having breakfast July 20. Wexelman said she read eight books over the summer. Photos courtesy of Reagan Wexelman

Whether it’s a fast-paced thriller, a sweet romance or a classic — reading offers more than just entertainment. It is a gateway into another life, reality or timeline.

Summer reading is a habit many students said they adopt to keep their minds engaged and entertained during their break from school.

“My favorite part about reading is that it makes me forget what I have going on and fully immerses me into the book,” sophomore Lucia Rasi said.

Learning to Love Reading in Class

For some, reading for school can feel like a chore. Students said it can be hard to get invested in a book they didn’t choose.

“[Enjoying reading in school] depends on what the assigned reading is,” sophomore Sienna Coats said.

Coats said she has tried to enjoy the class-assigned readings, but they are much harder to get into. Often, students see reading as dull, but it doesn’t have to be that way. Coats said some people dislike class readings, and some love them.

Senior Reagan Wexelman said she loves reading for her English class, especially when it’s a classic.

“I like when [class-assigned] readings are complex enough that I can really ponder the ideas, work through them, and apply them to other things,” Wexelman said.

Regardless of genre preference, Wexelman said it can still be challenging to focus on a book assigned from one of her classes. Even though she prefers classic literature, she still struggles to enjoy assigned readings, as sometimes they can feel overwhelming.

The Magic of Books

Books can remove our minds from the physical world and shift our brains into a reality that we can paint as our own.

“I like reading because I can imagine it however I want.” Coats said, ” I can give entire background stories to the characters.”

The feeling of entering a different life is what Rasi said hooks her to read. She can form opinions about the characters’ attitudes, appearances and who the hero or villain is.

Many readers feel more attached to a book if they can relate to a character, Rasi said. The feeling of relating to your character can make you way more interested in what you are reading.

“When you find books you relate to in some way, it makes you more engaged,” Wexelman said.

Finding a book that students relate to might just be the key to enjoying a casual read, Rasi said.

Senior Reagan Wexelman relaxes at home over the summer with her dog and one of her summer reading favorites June 25. She said she is making her way through all of the classics.

Summer Reads

So, what are the best summer reads?

It depends on preference.

Coats said she recommends thrillers, her favorite being “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides.

“It has a plot twist you would never see coming,” Coats said. “They did such a good job putting the storyline together.”

Coats said she couldn’t stop herself from turning the next page. She never knew what to expect and was on the edge of her seat throughout the entire book.

If the vibe is romance, Rasi said she recommends “Normal People” by Sally Rooney.

She said the story includes emotional elements, but a sweet and unique storyline. This is not the book to read for someone looking for a happy ending.

More traditionally, Wexelman said she recommends “East of Eden” by John Steinbeck as her favorite read of the summer. She said the book left her thinking about it for months following.

“I was in Sequoia over Labor Day weekend, and I finished my homework, so I started journaling and reflecting about East of Eden,” Wexelman said. “I finished it a while ago, but I was still thinking about it and trying to work through the ideas.”

________________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Sophie Rogers via email: sophie.rogers@pepperdine.edu