Rave: Why Pepperdine Needs a Football Team

Transparency Item: This is the opinion and perspective of this writer.

There is no better way to show school spirit than with a football team. As students approach the college application process, campus culture and school pride play a major role in deciding where to attend.

Tailgates and packed stadiums cheering your team on are defining parts of the traditional college experience — and Pepperdine is missing out.

One of the biggest benefits of a football program is school spirit and pride. Football games bring students together and create amazing memories. Look at well-known California universities such as the University of Southern California, University of California – Los Angeles and University of California – Berkeley.

Beyond their academic excellence, these schools all share a major trait: they all benefit from the national exposure and institutional recognition that football provides.

American football remains the most dominant and visible college sport, and it unites students, alumni and surrounding communities while elevating a university’s national presence and long-term engagement.

Think about what your weekend could look like: getting ready with your friends, wearing all of your Pepperdine gear to support the team, heading out to a tailgate with fun music and time with friends then cheering the Waves on with excitement.

College football games are more than just the game — it’s a full production that showcases pride for our school. Let’s ask ourselves, would we rather have that or another night at the HAWC?

Football would also strengthen community building at Pepperdine. Currently, Pepperdine can feel isolating.

With Malibu’s limited off-campus activities, often requiring a 30-minute drive to get anywhere beyond the Country Mart, students lack reasons to stay on campus during weekends. A football team would create a vibrant culture, encouraging students to remain local, socialize and feel connected.

While Pepperdine offers a unique college experience, it is far from traditional. Adding football would move us closer to that traditional university atmosphere, straight to the end zone.

Results from April 2025 survey. Survey by Grace Boktor

In an in-person, on-campus survey of 50 randomly selected Pepperdine students I conducted in April 2025, 71.4% cited social isolation as a reason to consider transferring. In the same survey, 37.1% of students said the lack of a football team would be a reason to transfer. Clearly, this is not a small issue.

From a visibility standpoint, football could significantly increase school recognition and attendance. Pepperdine is already known for its picturesque campus overlooking the ocean, and all of our sports compete at the Division I level. However, a Division I football team would elevate Pepperdine’s national profile even further, attracting students who want both strong academics and a lively campus culture.

There are also important scholarship and recruitment opportunities to consider. Many high school athletes want to continue their football careers in college, which automatically removes Pepperdine from their list of options.

Introducing a football team would open the door to athletic scholarships, increase enrollment and attract a broader range of students who may not have otherwise considered Pepperdine.

It’s time for a new kind of Wave, one that fills a stadium.

