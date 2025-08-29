Rave: Syllabus Week is the Perfect Transition into a New Semester

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

Returning to campus for the beginning of a new semester can be a stressful experience. Moving in, catching up with friends and getting classes settled can feel overwhelming at times.

During this chaotic transition, syllabus week can feel like a breath of fresh air. It gives students a chance to get back in the rhythm of classes, clubs, jobs or anything else the school year may entail.

Syllabus week is often classified as the first week of classes at the beginning of a semester. It is a slower period of the term where students are introduced to course material and their professor.

Taking the time to read through an entire course syllabus gives context for what the semester will look like. Students have time to prepare themselves for the assignments they must complete.

I take advantage of the slower pace of syllabus week by inputting all major assignments and exams in my Google Calendar. I also input this information into my planner to ensure I do not forget any critical dates.

Syllabus week also gives students the opportunity to see if they are happy with the classes they have enrolled in. Perhaps they want to switch their schedule around or take a different professor for a course they are already enrolled in.

Fortunately, syllabus week aligns with the add/drop period, the set amount of time students can drop and enroll in courses without penalty. At Pepperdine, the add/drop period is the first week of classes, according to Pepperdine Academic Calendar.

Once students decide they are content with their schedule, they need time to purchase their textbooks and required materials for the course. Not having assigned reading for the first one or two classes gives students time to purchase their textbooks and come completely prepared for the second week of classes.

I love the peace syllabus week provides during the start of a busy term. Knowing that I have the freedom to move my schedule around, get my calendar set and purchase my textbooks gives me peace of mind.

