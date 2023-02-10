Rave: Humboldt Fog is Anything but Humble

Art by Vivian Hsia

When my friend Lisette and I pulled up to Ralphs to get a tiramisu for our roommate’s birthday, I had no idea my cheese-loving life was about to change for the better.

Across the parking lot, I spotted a man, probably in his early 60s, with bright blue hair.

I pointed him out to Lisette as we made our way into the store.

Immediately deterred from our tiramisu efforts, I subconsciously made my way to the cheese section and perused the various bries and parmesans.

To my surprise, the mysterious blue-haired man was also looking through the cheeses. He offered me a cheese recommendation.

“This cheese wins the competition every year,” the stranger said.

I never was able to determine what competition he was referring to.

We walked out of Ralphs with our tiramisu and my newly purchased “Humboldt Fog.”

I am not lying when I tell you this is the best cheese I’ve ever tasted.

It’s decadent, delicious and perfect in every way. While “humble” may be in its name, its flavor is anything but.

Humboldt Fog is perfectly crafted from goat’s milk in Cypress Grove, Calif. While I am not normally a fan of goat cheese, this one is different. It’s smooth in texture and sharp in taste.

I may not know what competition the Humboldt Fog won, but whatever it was, it deserved it.

