Rave: Being An Only Child is the Best

Looking back on my childhood I am so thankful I was an only child. I spent many Fridays in my early years at my grandparents’ home and farm. My grandmother converted a log cabin outbuilding into my playhouse. Once inside the playhouse, she would say, “Alright H.L. what are we going to do today?” and I would pick up a piece of chalk, a book or a set of toys and the day’s adventure would begin.

This genuine curiosity enabled a sense of independence and self-confidence that has continued to benefit me to this day.

This could not have been more evident than when shopping at Barnes & Noble. I gravitated toward the adult section where a coffee table book about U.S. Presidents intrigued me more than any kids book or comic. Little did I know that coffee table book would change my life forever.

After a debut on national television, my connections with community members of all ages blossomed. My interest in history allowed me to form bonds of friendship with people several decades removed from me. During my time at home this summer, many older friends commented that they have shared more quality time and wisdom with me than their own family members.

These friendships have resulted from years of going to “big people events” such as fundraisers, galas, board meetings, golf tournaments, dinner parties, and a multitude of other adult-oriented functions. Attending such events while growing up has given me the confidence to walk into a room of strangers at a networking or social event and feel comfortable with my skills and abilities.

Growing up hearing a multitude of wisdom, along with a strong faith in Christ, has allowed me to see the “bigger picture.” It has allowed me to stay true to my passions and have the courage to pursue my goals.

While I’m sure having siblings offers a great deal of benefits, being an only child in a well-respected and God-fearing family is the best thing I could have ever dreamed.

