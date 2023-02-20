Rant: Don’t Wait to Show Love





Art by Autumn Hardwick

Transparency Item: The Perspectives section of the Graphic is comprised of articles based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

An explosion of red, pink and white. Chalky conversation hearts. Sappy love songs playing in stores and restaurants. Valentine’s Day is a celebration that excludes those not in a loving relationship.

Valentine’s Day can be a difficult time for those who have experienced abuse, the loss of a loved one or struggle to love themselves.

Instead of celebrating the idea of love, individuals can practice love through comforting and supporting those who are hurting and heartbroken, which can be done at any time and through everyday interactions.

Even those who have a flourishing romantic relationship are pressured to flaunt their love or show off to their peers, according to Psychology Today.

Love doesn’t require a public declaration on social media, nor does it need an elaborate, expensive event.

A fancy dinner, chocolate and flowers may all be tokens of love, yet it isn’t the gift —but the giver — that truly matters.

Love requires no perfect occasion. There is no better time than the present to show love.

With 365 days of the year —366 if it’s a leap year— there’s no reason to wait for Valentine’s Day to show appreciation and gratitude to loved ones.

Don’t hold off on showing others what a blessing they are in your life. No one knows what the future may hold — today might be the last day to say “I love you.”

